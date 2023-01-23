Major train delays and cancellations in eastern Norway

Many trains in eastern Norway are affected by the signalling problems, and people should expect delays and adjustments, Bane Nor announced on its website.

“We have a signalling error in the Lieråsen tunnel. This means that trains will run on only one track through large parts of the tunnel.

“The consequence is that there will be a good number of cancellations and delays, and that the trains that do run will unfortunately be very full. It’s very regrettable,” press officer Olav Nordli in Bane Nor told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK).

The issues are primarily affecting the Drammen Line and the Asker Line. Trains in and out of Oslo Central Station are affected by the issues.

The trains affected include:

Asker – Oslo S – Kongsvinger – (Charlottenberg) R14

Drammen – Oslo airport/Oslo Airport, Flytoget FLY1

Drammen – Oslo S – Lillestrøm – Oslo airport/Oslo airport – Lillehammer RE10

Drammen – Oslo S – Dal R13

Kongsberg – Oslo S – Eidsvoll R12Oslo S – Bergen F4

Oslo S – Kristiansand – Stavanger S, Sørlandsbanen F5

Skien – Oslo S – Eidsvoll, Vestfoldbanen RE11

Bergensbanen line also affected

The trains running between Ås and Gol in Buskerud on the Bergen Line are also affected by signalling faults. The trains are running at a reduced speed on the route, and passengers should expect delays, Vy stated on Monday morning.

“There are fewer tracks in use on Asker-Brakerøya, expect delays and schedule adjustments. This is due to signalling errors. Bane Nor is working on addressing the problems,” Vy added.

The affected train lines are R14, FLY1, RE10, R13, R12, F4, F5 and RE11.

“We are afraid that this will last throughout rush hours, but there are people in place to fix the problems,” Nordli added.