Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Bullying appears to be increasing

While eight out of ten pupils in Norway say they are happy at school, the number who say that they have experienced bullying has increased, according to figures from the Student Survey for 2022.

The Norwegian Directorate of Education published the survey findings on Friday morning.

Bullying appeared to be most prevalent among the youngest students. At stage seven, 10 percent reported that they had been exposed to bullying, while at VG1, this proportion was four percent.

"We must address these problems before they turn into bigger challenges later in the educational process," Education Minister Tonje Brenna said in a government press release.

Tax fraud convicted Carew takes up a youth coaching role

Former Norwegian international John Carew will take up a role with the Norwegian football federation despite being convicted of tax fraud.

Carew, 43, was convicted in November and sentenced to 14 months in prison for failing to declare 1.2 million euros of income between 2014 and 2019.

"He hopes to be able to take up the job while serving his sentence and will be making a request to the prison authorities to do that wearing an electronic bracelet," the federation said in a statement.

"It's good that he wants to put his skills to the benefit of children and adolescents," commented the body's president Lise Klaeveness.

Norway's most expensive transport project delays reopening

On Thursday, the Bane Nor, the state-owned company responsible for Norway's rail infrastructure, said that the Follobannen line, which has cost 37 billion kroner, will face another postponement to its reopening.

The reopening has now been delayed to February 12th.

"We will follow developments closely to ensure a good and predictable train service," Knut Sletta, railway director at the Norwegian Directorate of Railways, said to the Norwegian news wire NTB.

The Norwegian Railway Directorate has also criticised Bane Nor for being too optimistic in its own assessments, which has led to several postponements and false starts.

Users of Norwegian roads paid more tolls than ever in 2022

Last year the state received more than 13.1 billion in tolls from Norwegian road users, according to figures from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration.

This is up from the 12.7 billion paid in tolls in 2019, radio P4 reports. However, these figures are just preliminary, with the final confirmed figures coming in March.