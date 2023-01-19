Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

The majority feel safe in Oslo

As many as eight out of ten Oslo citizens feel safe in the capital, according to a new survey among locals.

The survey was carried out by InFact for public broadcaster NRK and the newspaper Aftenposten.

"These are important and good figures, which confirm what I have said before. Oslo is a safe city for the vast majority. Those who sometimes live dangerously are the criminals themselves," governing mayor of Oslo and city council leader, Raymond Johansen, told Aftenposten.

However, 12.5 percent said they did not feel safe, while ten percent said they didn't know whether they felt safe.

Additionally, the survey found that residents' location in the city didn't affect how safe they felt.

PST invites leaders of the LGBT community for talks

Norway's police security and counter-intelligence service PST has invited leaders of the LGBT community for talks in relation to the shooting in Oslo in June.

The purpose of the talks is for PST to try and restore trust with the community after it was revealed that PST knew about possible plans for a terrorist attack in Scandinavia this summer.

"This meeting must be the start of work to improve the dialogue between PST and LGBT organisations to restore trust," Dan Bjørke, leader of Oslo pride, told the newspaper VG.

Two people were killed, and 20 were injured in the shooting in June.

Long waiting times for specialist treatment

Figures from the Norwegian Directorate of Health show that the waiting time for the specialist health service has been the longest since 2015.

Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol told radio P4 that this is primarily due to three years of the pandemic, which has caused planned treatments to be postponed. She said that she expected queues to decrease in the longer time.

Mild weather is on the way

At the weekend, the weather in Norway will take a milder turn with more wind on the way too.

However, before warmer temperatures arrive, the mornings before the weekend can be very cold, public broadcaster NRK reports.