Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Oil and Energy Minister rules out power export model

Terje Aasland, Norway’s Oil and Energy Minister, has shot down a proposal to limit the amount of power Norway exports.

This is because the proposed model would violate Norway’s membership in a pan-European power system.

Asaland said leaving or being removed from the scheme would have far more significant consequences than the purported benefits.

“This can, among other things, result in a lack of access to power imports when we really need it, for example, in a cold winter where there is also very little magazine filling,” Aasland told energy news publication Europower.

Government sets kindergarten targets

By 2030, the Norwegian government wants at least 60 percent of the employees in kindergartens to be trained kindergarten teachers.

“We cannot settle for the fact that every third employee lacks nursery school teacher training or relevant professional worker training. All parents should be able to expect their children to meet professionally safe staff. That is why we want more of the employees to be kindergarten teachers and skilled workers,” Education Minister Tonje Brenna told the newspaper VG.

Of the nearly 90,000 kindergarten staff in Norway, 40,000 lack a relevant educational background for the role.

Meat industry warns of strong price increases

The price of meat in Norway could rise by around 20 percent in a short amount of time, producers have warned, the newspaper Nettavisen warns.

In the past year, meat has gone up 13.5 percent, fish has increased by 13.6 percent, and dairy products have shot up by 10.6 percent.

Price increases are due to increased production costs caused by high energy bills and rising inflation.

Four out of ten believe cutting back will negatively affect their quality of life

High inflation and record energy prices have led to people cutting back, but some 40 percent believe this is negatively affecting their quality of life, according to a survey by Opinion.

Additionally, three out of ten were often cold in their home as they try and save power.

However, 55 percent did tell the survey that their quality of life hadn’t changed.