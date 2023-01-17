Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

World's oldest rune stone found at Tyrifjorden lake in Norway

Around 2,000 years ago, someone stood by the Tyrifjorden and drew runic signs in early Norse on a boulder. The rune stone was found in 2021, but the dating of the rock has been finalised only recently.

The rune stone is among Norway's oldest rune finds and the oldest dated rune stone, the Norwegian news bureau NTB reports.

In total, only around 30 runestones have been discovered in Norway that have been dated to the so-called migration period, around the year 550 CE.

This is the only one that can be dated to the period before 300 CE. It may be so old that it was inscribed between 0 and 250 CE.

"We have assumed that the earliest stones in Norway and Sweden appeared in the 3rd-4th centuries, but now it turns out that some runestones may be older than previously thought… This unique find differs from other preserved rune stones," runologist Kristel Zilmer, professor of written culture and iconography at the Cultural History Museum at the University of Oslo, told NTB.

The rune stone has been named after the place where it was found – Svingerudstone. It may have marked a grave site, or perhaps it was in the grave as a memorial stone, dedication, or gift.

Slippery roads in the east, closed mountain passes in the south

After a car slid into a ramp at the intersection between E134 and Slemmestadveien in Asker, the police in Oslo reminded drivers that the roads in eastern Norway are still very slippery.

"It is very slippery on the spot, which is likely the cause of the accident," the police wrote on Tuesday.

There has also been an accident on the E18 at Holmestrand, where a car drove into the guardrail.

"It is also slippery there. The driver was not injured," the Southeastern Police District announced.

The weather also affected the status of the mountain passes in southern Norway. Several passes are now closed, and convoy driving has also been introduced.

Wagner group claims deserter was part of Norwegian battalion

According to the Wagner mercenary group, the Russian defector Andrej Medvedev was part of a Norwegian battalion. They further claim Medvedev has Norwegian citizenship and that he mistreated prisoners of war.

In a message to the newspaper Aftenposten, a representative of the Wagner group wrote that they believe they have material that proves these claims.

The group claims that Medvedev was part of a Norwegian battalion called "Nidhogg."

"Be careful; he is very dangerous," the group wrote.

On Friday, Medvedev was arrested by the Norwegian police in Pasvikdalen. He had a four-month contract with the Wagner Group that started on July 6 last year, according to the Russian human rights organization Gulagu.net.

Medvedev's lawyer, Brynjulf ​​Risnes, rejected allegations that Medvedev was connected to Norway.

"He has absolutely no Norwegian citizenship or any previous connection to Norway, as far as I know. This sounds like a strange explanation," Risnes told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK).

Medvedev is now seeking asylum in Norway.

Norway will not require corona tests for travellers from China

Norway will not require a negative corona test for travellers from China, even though several European countries have introduced such tests, the news bureau NTB reports.

At the beginning of January, the EU came up with a list of recommended measures to deal with the pandemic and the developments seen in China.

Among other things, all 27 EU countries were recommended to require corona testing of passengers from China.

On Monday, the Norwegian Ministry of Health and Care announced that there would be no requirement for a negative corona test for travellers from China coming to Norway.

The Norwegian authorities have decided to put other measures in place. Among other things, travellers from China must wear a mask on the plane and receive information about hygiene measures.