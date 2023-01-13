Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Food prices to be investigated

Norway’s Competition Authority has been asked to investigate food price increases by the government.

“We see that the prices are mostly adjusted up, not down. We want to find out if there is something that opens the door for coordination and adaptation to higher prices,” Tina Søreide from the authority told public broadcaster NRK.

The practice of supermarkets in Norway adjusting their prices twice a year may lead to consumers paying more than is necessary.

“The fact that grocery prices increase on February 1st and July 1st in a fairly rigid market can contribute to Norwegian consumers paying more for food than they should have,” Trade Minister Jan Christian Vestre told NRK.

Up to 500,000 illegal e-scooters on Norwegian roads

As many as half a million e-scooters are illegal for use on Norwegian roads, according to insurance firm If.

So many of these scooters are illegal because users have yet to take out insurance, which has been a legal requirement since the new year.

The insurance firm claims that only around 6,000-7,000 electric scooters have insurance in Norway, meaning the vast majority still need to take out a policy.

“There is reason to believe that we are talking about at least half a million privately owned electric scooters that must have this compulsory liability insurance in order to be used legally,” Sigmund Clementz from If said.

Insect becomes 50,000th Norwegian species

The discovery of the Orsillus depressus has made it the 50,000th species to be registered in Norway. The species is typically found in the Mediterranean and was discovered on a cypress tree in Vestre Aker in Oslo.

Experts believe that it may have been introduced to the country by humans or resulted from warmer climates.

Several goods see large price jumps

Despite the supermarket purchase price of butter increasing by 9 percent last year, the price on the shelf increased by 24 percent.

“It goes without saying that there is something wrong here. On certain goods, I mean the massive price increase we see in the shops is difficult to explain,” Food and Agriculture Minister Sandra Borch told the Norwegian news Bureau NTB.

Cheese, milk, yoghurt and pork were also products that rose considerably more in supermarkets compared to the price paid by supermarkets.