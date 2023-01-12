Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

The government to hold talks with the grocery industry

Food prices in Norway rose by 11.5 percent last year, something that the wallets of most consumers will surely have felt.

Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre and Food Minister Sandra Borch have invited the key players in the grocery industry to explain the increase in food prices and whether they are prioritising profits over customers.

“That worries us. It is very important that the grocery industry is aware of its social responsibility and ensures that prices to consumers do not increase more than absolutely necessary,” Vestre said in a press release.

On February 1st, grocery prices in Norway are expected to rise by up to 10 percent. Grocery chains in Norway adjust their prices twice a year.

READ MORE: Are Norwegian supermarkets being greedy with their price increases?

Norway’s economy grew slightly

Strong growth in car purchases helped Norway’s economy grow by 0.2 percent in November.

“Some relatively large impacts in certain industries went in different directions in November. The underlying picture is that growth in the mainland economy continued,” Pål Sletten from Statistics Norway said.

However, not all the cars were purchased in November. Instead, vehicles are only registered in the national accounts after they arrive in Norway.

“The large increase in car purchases we see in October and November is due to production problems and delays earlier this year, as well as an increase in car taxes from and including January 2023,” Sletten said.

Voters flee the Labour Party

Half of the voters who helped Labour into government in 2021 would now vote for another party or be sat on the fence, according to figures from a survey carried out by Opinion.

The survey was done for Frifagbevegelse, Dagsavisen and Avisenes Nyhetsbyrå and found that Labour would receive around 18.5 percent of voters would opt for the Labour party.

On the other hand, the Conservatives have seen their best results in the polls for a decade. If an election were held in January, they would receive 33.5 percent of the vote and a bigger share at the ballot box than Labour, the Centre Party and Socialist Left Party combined.

A tiny number of firms in fixed-price energy deals

Out of Norway’s 200,000 firms, just over 100 have entered into a fixed-price energy agreement. Norway’s government has referred to fixed price agreements as “plans a, b and c” when dealing with high energy prices for businesses in Norway.

Norway’s Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, has said that the figures are a sign that fixed-price energy deals for businesses must be improved.