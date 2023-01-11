Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Around 90 percent are trying to cut energy use

Nine out of ten Norwegians are doing what they can to save on energy in the face of continued high electricity prices, a survey from Opinion shows.

"Approximately the entire population is saving on electricity at the moment," Nora Clausen from Opinion said of the figures, which were reported by the Norwegian news bureau NTB.

Three out of ten said they were often cold at home due to their efforts to save energy.

From February, the government will set up a committee to investigate what the state can do to bring down energy prices for consumers.

PM Jonas Gahr Støre has said that the government would consider all solutions.

Vy is working on plan b to Follobannen

Transport operator Vy has said it would work on a plan b if the Folloban is not operational by the end of January.

It plans on running trains through the Blix tunnel if the Follban tunnel hasn't reopened. The Folloban opened in December before closing again days later due to technical faults.

The project was to set up a high-speed train line in and out of Oslo and come in at the cost of 37 billion kroner, making it Norway's biggest transport project ever.

A test run on the Folloban will be held on January 16th. The problems have been caused by current and grounding problems.

Easier to book a DNT cabin

A new booking service has been launched for DNT cabins. The new website allows users to see which cabins are available, find cabins on a map and more.

The service was launched on January 10th by DNT, which has cabins dotted all over the Norwegian countryside.

The new service will more closely resemble the interface of popular accommodation booking sites.

Oslo misses electric car charging targets

Oslo Municipality pledged to establish 200 new charging points for electric cars but installed just eleven.

In addition, it removed seven installations meaning the net increase of charging stations across the capital was just four last year.

The City Environment Agency in Oslo told public broadcaster NRK that finding places to set up charging points was increasingly difficult.