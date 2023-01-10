Tell us: What are your experiences with Norway’s immigration process?

Whether you are applying for a holiday visa, to move to Norway for a job or join a family member or have lived in the country for a long-time and want to become a citizen, you will need to deal with the country’s immigration services.

For many, this means either applying for a residence permit or registering with the police as an EEA-national living in Norway under the EEA regulations. Both of these will involve interacting with the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) on different levels.

So how do Norway’s immigration services stack up? Is the information provided clear and easy to understand? Have you had issues with long-waiting times, or do you think they do a generally good job?

Please take a couple of minutes to complete our survey below, and we will use the best answers in a future article.