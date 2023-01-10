Norwegian word of the day: Eventyrlysten

What does eventyrlysten mean?

Eventyrlysten is a compound of two words. It is comprised of eventyr, which means both fairy tale or adventure in Norwegian, and lyst meaning a lust or to want something.

Together, they form eventyrlysten, which means adventurous when directly translated into English.

People who are adventurous are described as eventyrlystne. This means that they are always up for an adventure or daring to try new experiences or travel to new places. Unlike other words like våghals (daredevil), there don't necessarily have to be any risks associated with the new experiences that someone who is eventyrlysten wishes to experience.

In this sense, they wish to live life to its fullest, but without pushing things to the limit in the same way someone who is more of a våghals would.

Due to its interesting etymology, the word is worth learning in and of itself. However, it's also worth adding to your (hopefully growing) vocabulary because it can help sum up many of the people you'll find in Norway.

While not everyone in Norway is a super-active daredevil, constantly pushing their body to the limits (although it can seem that way) – pretty much everyone likes trying new things or exploring the country's mountains and forests.

This element of wanting to see and do the best of what Norway's landscape has to offer, even if it's at a more pedestrian pace, is a huge pull factor that attracts tourists and those who make the full-time move in equal measure. '

Use it like this?

Ola og Nils er så eventyrlystne. Om noen uker skal de krysse Grønland på ski

Ola and Nils are so adventurous. In a few weeks, they will cross Greenland on skis.

Vil du være med meg på tur til Lofoten? Jeg er så eventyrlysten

Do you want to come with me to Lofoten? I am so keen on an adventure.