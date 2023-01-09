What are Norway's highest-paying occupations?

Generally speaking, salaries in Norway are quite high across the board, and the average monthly earnings of 48,750 kroner (before taxes) are enough for people to lead a good life in Norway.

But if you want to move from having a decent living to being well off, you might be tempted to seek out sectors or occupations that have historically been paid above-average rates.

From financial services and IT to real estate and the public sector, several sectors offer lucrative job prospects.

But which occupations in Norway have the highest monthly earnings?

Here's what the most recent official statistics say.

Top-earning occupations

To no one's surprise, managers top the list of best-paid occupations in Norway. According to Statistics Norway's (SSB) figures for 2021, managing directors and chief executives made around 87,240 kroner per month.

Professionals working in technical sectors were in second place, with technicians and associate professionals being paid an average of 56,320 kroner each month.

On average, clerical support workers in Norway were paid 42,610 kroner a month in 2021, while service and sales workers earned 37,370 kroner.

Skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers made 38,220 kroner a month, craft and related trades workers earned 41,970 kroner, plant and machine operators and assemblers averaged 42,690 kroner a month, while people in elementary occupations earned 35,860 kroner.

You can find the full monthly earnings breakdown (by occupation) for 2020 and 2021 below.

Table: Statistics Norway (SSB)

Earnings by sector

When it comes to industries, the top average monthly earnings in 2021 were reported in mining and quarrying (76,310 kroner), financial and insurance activities (73,670 kroner), and electricity, gas and steam (67,690 kroner).

The information and communication sector was in fourth place in 2021 with average monthly earnings of 65,980 kroner, followed by professional, scientific and technical activities (63,610 kroner), real estate activities (62,550 kroner), and public administration and defence (54,240 kroner).

Other high-paying sectors include manufacturing (50,940 kroner), transportation and storage (49,350 kroner), and construction (47,730 kroner), to name a few.

You can find the full monthly earnings breakdown (by sector) for 2020 and 2021 below.

Table: Statistics Norway (SSB)

Current vacancies