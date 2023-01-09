Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news of Monday

Opposition attacks government's tax policy

Conservative Party (Høyre) leader Erna Solberg believes the government is behaving like a caricature of a typical left-wing party.

"Their only answer is to increase taxes," Solberg said.

"Norway has never had the lowest tax level. But the tax system has always been stable. The government has abandoned this stability in the system," she stated, adding that changes in the tax system have historically taken place after "long evaluations, thorough discussions and broad compromises".

Now she is reacting to the fact that the government has increased the tax level by over 50 billion kroner in just over a year.

The Conservative Party leader also admitted that her party is not opposed to all of the government's tax measures.

"But Norway must have a larger repertoire (of measures) than just increasing taxes if we are to be able to meet the long-term challenges for Norway," Solberg said.

Two men charged after twin sisters were found dead in Spydeberg

A man has been arrested and charged with selling drugs to the twin sisters who were found dead in Spydeberg on Sunday. Another man in his 20s is charged with negligent homicide in the case.

The police confirmed the second arrest in a press release on Sunday evening. The young man was arrested with the assistance of the Oslo Police District.

Another man in his 20s was initially charged in the case for having left the girls in a helpless state. The charges were upgraded to negligent homicide on Sunday evening.

"Based on the seizure and information about the course of events so far, the police have changed the preliminary charge to negligent homicide," the police noted.

Ten children under the care of Norwegian Child Welfare Services have died since 2020

Since March 2020, there have been 190 suicide attempts by children under the care of Norwegian Child Welfare Services. Ten children died, but only one of the deaths has been investigated.

Since March 2020, 102 children have attempted to take their own lives - a total of 190 times. Ten children have died in the care of the Child Welfare Services, several of them to suicide, the newspaper Aftenposten writes.

Over 1,650 serious incidents were registered during the period, which amounts to an average of two serious incidents every day.

"It is worrying that we had 190 registered suicide attempts in this period. But, as a rule, these attempts are averted," divisional director Kjetil Ostling in the Directorate for Children, Youth and Families (Bufdir) said.

Only one of the deaths has been investigated by Bufdir.

Man in Romerike convicted of hate speech, has to pay 45,000 kroner

A 68-year-old man living in Romerike has been sentenced in Oslo District Court to 16 days of suspended prison and a fine of 45,000 kroner for hate speech.

The man was charged with breaching section 185 of the Criminal Code, the racism section, after abusing a fellow passenger on a train on the evening of July 27th last year.

He was also charged with breaching the Criminal Code's provisions on "intimidating or disturbing behaviour or other reckless behaviour".

The accused man pleaded guilty when the case went to court in early January, where he explained that he did not remember the incident as he was drunk after drinking four or five beers.