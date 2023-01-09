QUIZ: Would you pass the Norwegian driving theory test?
Norway has demanding requirements for getting a driving licence. In addition to the time you'll need to spend with a driving instructor, you'll also have to pass practical and written driving exams.
Norway is well known for its driving culture and high level of road safety. In order to keep that culture alive and maintain the said safety, the country has strict requirements in place for anyone who wants to get behind the wheel.
One of the key steps in getting a driver's license is the much-talked-about theory test. This theoretical exam consists of 45 questions, and you will need to get at least 85 percent of the answers, or 38 questions, right to pass.
You can try your hand at our short mock theory exam in the quiz below.
While Norwegian Public Roads Administration (Statens vegvesen) doesn't publish its exam questions, we've based most of the quiz on the publicly available questions from Teoritentamen, which tend to follow the same style as the official ones.
Quiz Maker
Tips for applicants
The real driving theory test is taken on a computer in person at your local Statens Vegvesen centre. Before taking the theory exam, you must apply for a driving licence. You can find the application link here.
You will get 90 minutes to complete the test, and the cost of taking the test is set at 680 kroner. Also, remember to take a valid ID with you (a passport, ideally).
If you are applying for the standard "class B" driver's licence, then language options for the test include Norwegian, English, German, Turkish, Sami, and Arabic.
You can find more information on all the requirements related to the theory test here.
