QUIZ: Would you pass the Norwegian driving theory test?



You are approaching an oncoming car in the dark. When should you change to dipped headlights?

How many meters per second does a car travel if it travels 30 km/h?

You are driving on a wet road. You should:

You are driving on a motorway and you see an ambulance approaching with its siren on. You should:

The road you are driving on is reduced from two lanes to one. Who has an obligation to give way?

Who is responsible for checking when a vehicle is to be presented for periodic vehicle inspection?

What is meant by aquaplaning?

You are driving on a motorway and the traffic ahead of you comes to a stop. You should:

You are approaching a roundabout. There is a pedestrian crossing the road ahead of you. You should:

Which statement about the air pressure in the tires is correct?

What should you do if you see a pedestrian with a white cane or a guide dog at a pedestrian crossing?

When driving in fog, you should use:

The three-second rule indicates a minimum driving distance. Greater distances are required when….

In Norway, what is the minimum age for obtaining a driver's license for a car (Class B)?

You are driving at 20 km/h and press down fully on the brakes. The road is a bit slippery, and the braking distance is 5 metres. What would the braking distance be if the speed had been 80 km/h on the same road conditions?

Try again! The real exam consists of 45 questions. You must get at least 85 percent of the answers, or 38 questions, correct to pass.