Norway is well known for its driving culture and high level of road safety. In order to keep that culture alive and maintain the said safety, the country has strict requirements in place for anyone who wants to get behind the wheel.

One of the key steps in getting a driver's license is the much-talked-about theory test. This theoretical exam consists of 45 questions, and you will need to get at least 85 percent of the answers, or 38 questions, right to pass.

You can try your hand at our short mock theory exam in the quiz below.

While Norwegian Public Roads Administration (Statens vegvesen) doesn't publish its exam questions, we've based most of the quiz on the publicly available questions from Teoritentamen, which tend to follow the same style as the official ones.

<section> <h2> <h2>QUIZ: Would you pass the Norwegian driving theory test? <br /> </h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h2> <h2>You are approaching an oncoming car in the dark. When should you change to dipped headlights? </h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>How many meters per second does a car travel if it travels 30 km/h?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>You are driving on a wet road. You should:</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>You are driving on a motorway and you see an ambulance approaching with its siren on. You should:</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>The road you are driving on is reduced from two lanes to one. Who has an obligation to give way?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Who is responsible for checking when a vehicle is to be presented for periodic vehicle inspection?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>What is meant by aquaplaning?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>You are driving on a motorway and the traffic ahead of you comes to a stop. You should:</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>You are approaching a roundabout. There is a pedestrian crossing the road ahead of you. You should:</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Which statement about the air pressure in the tires is correct?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>What should you do if you see a pedestrian with a white cane or a guide dog at a pedestrian crossing?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>When driving in fog, you should use:</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>The three-second rule indicates a minimum driving distance. Greater distances are required when….</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>In Norway, what is the minimum age for obtaining a driver's license for a car (Class B)?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>You are driving at 20 km/h and press down fully on the brakes. The road is a bit slippery, and the braking distance is 5 metres. What would the braking distance be if the speed had been 80 km/h on the same road conditions? </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Try again! </strong></h2> </h2> <p>The real exam consists of 45 questions. You must get at least 85 percent of the answers, or 38 questions, correct to pass. </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Great job! </strong></h2> </h3> <h2>The real exam consists of 45 questions. You must get at least 85 percent of the answers, or 38 questions, correct to pass. </h2> </section>

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle

Tips for applicants

The real driving theory test is taken on a computer in person at your local Statens Vegvesen centre. Before taking the theory exam, you must apply for a driving licence. You can find the application link here.

You will get 90 minutes to complete the test, and the cost of taking the test is set at 680 kroner. Also, remember to take a valid ID with you (a passport, ideally).

If you are applying for the standard "class B" driver's licence, then language options for the test include Norwegian, English, German, Turkish, Sami, and Arabic.

You can find more information on all the requirements related to the theory test here.