Iranian ambassador to Norway summoned over executions

Iran's judiciary on Monday sentenced to death three more people accused of killing members of the security forces during the protests.

The Islamic republic has been rocked by civil unrest since the September 16 death in custody of Kurdish Iranian Amini, 22, following her arrest for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.

Tehran on Saturday announced that two men had been hanged for killing a paramilitary force member in November during the unprecedented protests, sparking an international outcry.

"Norway strongly condemns the execution by Iran of demonstrators Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini", Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt wrote on Twitter.

"We call on Iran to end the repression of human rights. Norway urges Iran to respond to protests with meaningful reform and to immediately halt executions", she said.

The meeting with Iran's envoy will take place on Tuesday, a ministry spokesman told AFP.

Other European countries, including Belgium, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands, have announced similar moves.

The latest sentences, which can still be appealed, bring to 17 the total number of people condemned to death in connection with nearly four months of

protests.