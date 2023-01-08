Two teenage girls found dead in eastern Norway

The police received an emergency call on the night between Saturday and Sunday from a home in Spydeberg in Indre Østfold Municipality.

"We were notified early last night and quickly rushed to the scene together with an ambulance and other resources. There, two of the girls were eventually declared dead, while a third girl was sent to the hospital," police inspector Lars Reinholdt-Østbye told the news bureau NTB.

The police suspect a possible drug overdose.

All three girls are under 18 years old, Reinholdt-Østbye added. All relatives have been notified.

One man arrested

A man in his 20s has been arrested and is currently charged with having left the girls in a helpless state.

He was arrested on the spot.

"It is also too early to say anything more about what has happened. We are working on mapping the sequence of events and who was present," Reinholdt-Østbye pointed out.

The arrested man's defender, Knut Ditlev-Simonsen, told the newspaper Dagbladet that the man has not yet been questioned.

"As of now, he is not in a condition to be questioned, but attempts will be made to make this happen during the day," Ditlev-Simonsen said.

"Terribly tragic"

Indre Østfold Municipality has set up a crisis team and will assist the next of kin, Mayor Saxe Frøshaug told the newspaper VG.

"This is terribly tragic. It's absolutely horrible that two of our young people suffered such a fate. My thoughts go out to their loved ones and family," Frøshaug said.

"This is an issue that will affect the local community in Spydeberg," he added.