A new SMS scam is targeting Vipps users in Norway

Many Vipps users received the following SMS message this weekend, according to the newspaper Nettavisen.

"Your Vipps ID is temporarily suspended. To activate your account, you must update your information." In addition, the SMS asked Vipps users to click on a link.

If you got such a message, don't click on the link – it's a scam, Vipps' communications manager Caroline Lunde warns.

"Unfortunately, this often happens with brands that are known and loved by many, many people, such as DnB, Posten, IKEA, Telenor, and others," Lunde wrote in an email.

Widely used app

Over 4.3 million Norwegians have downloaded the Vipps app. But it is not known how many people have received the message from fraudsters.

Lunde accentuated that Vipps never asks customers to share sensitive information by email or SMS and asked people to be extra attentive and check the sender's email address or number.

"A fraudster often goes to great lengths to make the SMS or email look credible, but if you study the sender's address or contact information, you can often discover that the message does not actually come from Vipps," she said.

"If you have any doubts, please go to the Vipps app. There we communicate directly and securely with our users, and your information is securely stored. Do not send sensitive information via email or SMS to anyone you do not know," she concluded.