Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Several train lines are facing delays

Travellers on Norway’s rail network are facing delays on the Bergen Line, the Dovre Line, the Sørlands Line and the Vestfold Line.

On the Bergen line, ice and snow have led to delays on the Bergen-Voss-Myrdal and Oslo-Bergen services.

Issues on the Dovre line are affecting Oslo-Trondheim services and trains between Drammen and Oslo Airport and Oslo Airport and Lillehammer.

Meanwhile, services between Kongsberg and Oslo, Oslo and Bergen and Oslo-Kristiansand-Stavanger are all affected by a fault on the track on the Sørlandsline. Elsewhere, the Skien-Oslo-Eidsvold section on the Vestfold Line is also facing disruption.

Northern Norway could see power shortages and more expensive electricity

Norway’s state-owned grid operator Statnett is concerned that northern Nordland will face issues with power supply issues and rising energy costs within the next few years.

Statnett has warned the Ministry of Oil and Energy that Norway will need more power than it can produce by 2027, the newspaper Fremover reports.

The knock-on of this will be higher prices and potential shortages if Norway does not increase production.

More snow in east and south Norway expected to cause travel issues

The Road Traffic Centre for eastern Norway has asked motorists to reconsider whether they need to drive, with heavy snowfall expected again on Friday.

“You should consider whether you have to go for a drive. That applies today too - and in and of itself over the weekend,” Annie Serup, a traffic operator, told Norwegian newswire NTB.

Since Wednesday, southern and eastern Norway has seen heavy snow, which has caused travel chaos across the country.

Norway’s Follobanen line to reopen in February

Bane Nor, which operates Norway’s rail infrastructure, has said that the new 37 billion kroner Follobanen line will not reopen until February.

The state-owned company said it would use January to uncover and rectify faults on the line.

The line officially opened on December 11th but closed eight days later due to technical issues. The line which was supposed to offer express services in and out of Oslo has been closed ever since.

On Friday, a report which points out the weaknesses and issues with the Follobanen line will be published.