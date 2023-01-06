Snow and ice cause delays and disruptions on major Norwegian train lines

Travellers on Norway’s travel network are facing delays and issues on several important lines on Friday morning due to snow and ice.

The Bergen Line, the Dovre Line, the Sørlands Line and the Vestfold Line have all been hit with delays caused by the weather.

On the Bergen line, ice and snow have led to delays on the Bergen-Voss-Myrdal and Oslo-Bergen services. Issues at Voss, which were causing problems before 8:20am, have been resolved. However, Bane Nor, which operates Norway’s rail infrastructure, has said delays may still occur throughout the day.

Issues on the Dovre line are affecting Oslo-Trondheim services and trains between Drammen and Oslo Airport and Oslo Airport and Lillehammer.

Meanwhile, services between Kongsberg and Oslo, Oslo and Bergen and Oslo-Kristiansand-Stavanger are all affected by a fault on the track on the Sørlands line. Elsewhere, the Skien-Oslo-Eidsvold section on the Vestfold Line is also facing delays.

Bane Nor has said that the issues will persist as long as there is heavy snowfall.

“The snow is in the process of building up, and then you can only look at the weather forecast. As long as there is heavy snowfall and wind, we will struggle with the track switches,” Olav Nordli, a press officer at Bane Nor, told Norwegian newswire NTB.

“We are working hard to solve the problems, but occasionally you have to go out and sort things out with a broom and spade, and that takes some time. In addition, there is a challenge in the places where ice lumps from the trains settle in the switches,” Nordli added.

Heavy snowfall has caused travel issues for trains, busses and cars in Norway throughout the week.

