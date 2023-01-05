Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Heavy snowfall causes major traffic issues

Around 27 busses in the Oslo area were cancelled on Thursday morning due to heavy snow. All the cancelled lines service east Oslo and Nittedal, public broadcaster NRK reports.

It reported that the number of delays, alternate routes and cancellations could increase. The best place to keep an overview of which services is on the Ruter website.

Ruter's press officer has encouraged those who can work from home to do so.

In addition to the cancellations, motorists are being asked to be careful, keep their distance from other drivers and allow plenty of extra time for their journey.

Furthermore, several mountain passes in Norway are closed due to the snow. You can find an overview of open and closed mountain roads here.

Norway's royal family to upgrade the fleet to electric

Norway's royal family is in the process of ditching fossil fuel cars in favour of electric ones, Norwegian newswire NTB reports.

"The Royal Palace's goal is to replace all fossil fuel-powered vehicles with vehicles that are powered by renewable energy, as far as this is both possible and practically feasible," Guri Varpe, comms manager for the royal family, told NTB.

Only recently did the first electric cars enter the official fleet of The Royal Family of Norway. Crown Prince Haakon owned a small Norwegian-made electric vehicle between 2003-2012.

Oslo airport named one of the most punctual in Europe

Oslo Gardermoen has been named the most punctual out of Europe's 20 major airports, according to a report from Eurocontrol. Around 76 percent of flights left Oslo on time, while 77 percent arrived at the airport by their scheduled landing time.

Lisbon and Frankfurt were ranked the worst for departure punctuality.

"I would like to extend a special thank you to all the employees who work around the clock to keep Oslo Airport open and get the planes off. Also, when there are demanding winter conditions, which we saw both in 2022, and which we have had at the start of 2023. It is they who have the credit for Oslo Airport topping these statistics," Guri Vestby, airport director for Oslo Gardermoen, told Norwegian newswire NTB.

Tromsø introduces tolls

From today, everyone entering or leaving Tromsø city centre will be required to pay a toll.

Those with electric cars and Autopass agreements will pay a reduced toll price. The tolls are expected to cover around 58 percent of the funding for the 'Think Tromsø' package.