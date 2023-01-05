Oslo Gardermoen named the most punctual of Europe’s largest airports

Oslo airport has been named the most punctual major airport in Europe, according to Eurocontrol’s annual aviation report for 2022.

Around 76 percent of flights left Oslo on time, while 77 percent of planes arrived at the airport by their scheduled arrival time. Lisbon and Frankfurt were named the least punctual. Only 63 percent of departures from Lisbon airport took off on time in 2022.

Stine Ramstad Westby praised the hard work of staff at Gardermoen and said they should take the credit for the rankings.

“I would like to extend a special thank you to all the employees who work around the clock to keep Oslo Airport open and get the planes off. Also, when there are demanding winter conditions, which we saw both in 2022, and which we have had at the start of 2023. It is they who have the credit for Oslo Airport topping these statistics,” she told the Norwegian newswire NTB.

2022 saw several major airports across Europe hit by strikes and staff shortages as passenger numbers increased following the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

While Oslo didn’t struggle with the same staff shortages that caused delays and queues at airports across Europe, two strikes affected traffic in the summer.

The first was an air technician strike which led to delays and cancellations until the government ended it over public health concerns as air ambulances were also affected.

Later in the summer, pilots from airline SAS in Norway, Denmark and Sweden went on strike over wages, working hours and the practice of laying off employees and rehiring them on less favourable terms.

The report said that looking ahead, the biggest challenge for the aviation industry would be coping with capacity demands and keeping delays down.