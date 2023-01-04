Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Police ask residents in Oslo to ditch the car

The police in Oslo have asked residents to consider leaving their cars at home due to heavy snow being forecast throughout Wednesday and into Thursday.

"A lot of snow has been reported for the next 24 hours. We encourage everyone who is going out to drive in traffic to calculate plenty of time, drive according to the conditions and to have proper tyres fitted. Consider whether to leave the car if the conditions get too bad," The request from the police reads.

Wednesday morning saw several minor accidents in eastern Norway. An orange danger warning for snow has been issued for the area. Up to 40 centimetres of snow is expected in some places.

People asked to stay at home if they are sick

Due to several infections circulating in the population, such as stomach viruses, respiratory infections, flu and Covid, health authorities have advised sick people to remain at home.

"It is normal at this time of year with many parallel epidemics of both respiratory infections and gastrointestinal infections. This winter, it's extra bad because we have a new disease, corona, in addition to the old ones, and we have a tough flu season," Preben Aavitsland from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health told Norwegian newswire NTB.

He added that several hundred thousand were being infected with Covid-19 and flu each week in Norway. Aavistland also said it was not too late for a flu jab or Covid vaccination.

Emissions goals could affect fjord cruises

Norway has set a goal of achieving zero emissions in its world heritage fjords by 2026. This could have major knock-on effects for the fjord cruise industry.

One solution is having cruise ships operating in the fjords run on biogas, which is climate neutral.

"Biogas is much better than fossil fuel. But biogas is a scarce resource, so we must use it rationally," Climate and Environment Minister Espen Barth Eide told NTB.

Worst year for rail delays since 2010

2022 saw some 20,000 thousand hours of railway delays across Norway's rail network, the worst year for punctuality since 2010, Norwegian broadcaster TV 2 reports.

In addition, some 20,000 thousand services were cancelled, and Bane Nor was unable to reach its 90 percent punctuality rate.