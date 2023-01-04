Oslo motorists asked to consider leaving their cars at home due to heavy snowfall

An orange weather warning for heavy snow is in place throughout eastern Norway on Wednesday, with up to 40cm of snow expected between then and the end of the week.

As a result, the police have asked motorists in and around Oslo to reconsider whether they really need to use their cars.

“A lot of snow has been reported for the next 24 hours. We encourage everyone who is going out to drive in traffic to calculate plenty of time, drive according to the conditions and have proper tyres. Consider whether to leave the car if the conditions get too bad,” reads the advice from the police.

Weather warning service Varsom also warned that the snow would lead to difficult driving conditions.

“Vulnerable infrastructure can be affected as a result of the weight of the snow. Many journeys may have longer journey times. There may be generally difficult driving conditions. The power supply may be affected,” it wrote of the weather warning.

“Use the right tires and drive according to the conditions. Follow advice and check the status of transport operators. Check road announcements (175.no). The need for emergency preparedness must be assessed continuously by emergency response actors,” it added.

During the winter, cars in Norway are required to be outfitted with winter tyres with a minimum tread. Driving without these can lead to a fine and increase the likelihood of an accident.

