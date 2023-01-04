Norwegian health authorities advise sick people to stay home

Due to several infections circulating in the population, such as stomach viruses, respiratory infections, flu and Covid, health authorities have advised sick people to remain at home while they recover.

"It is normal at this time of year with many parallel epidemics of both respiratory infections and gastrointestinal infections. This winter, it's extra bad because we have a new disease, corona, in addition to the old ones, and we have a tough flu season," Preben Aavitsland from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health told Norwegian newswire NTB.

He estimated that several hundred thousand were being infected with Covid-19 and flu each week in Norway. Aavistland also said it was not too late for a flu jab or Covid vaccination.

It was also likely that the spread of the flu would increase as the public returned to work, school and work following the Christmas holidays.

"We tend to see an increase in flu when nurseries, schools and workplaces start again after the Christmas holidays. People who develop new respiratory symptoms and feel ill should stay at home until they are better," he said.

Similarly, Espen Nakstad, Assistant Director of Health at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, has advised people to check in with vulnerable people and elderly relatives that come down with flu or Covid.

"Many people can be really knocked out by flu and covid-19, especially older people. Therefore, it is good to keep in touch with elderly relatives, friends or neighbours who have fallen ill. Perhaps they need help shopping or need to get in touch with the GP? Then it can be good to get help from others," he told NTB.