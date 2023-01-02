The new international flight routes from Norway in 2023

Despite the numerous challenges the aviation industry has faced in recent years, international travellers looking into 2023 travel opportunities for visiting Norway have a lot to look forward to – especially during the summer season.

While some airlines have indeed made cuts, Norwegian, SAS, and several others have announced new flight routes, and the frequency of some existing routes is also expected to increase.

In this article, we will go over some of the eagerly awaited new routes that will likely take off this year.

Norwegian focuses on summer offer

Norwegian plans to offer multiple new routes from Norway during the 2023 summer tourist season.

As the company stated in a 2022 press release on its flight route expansion plan, the airline hopes to have a network of 300 routes between 114 airports between the end of April and the end of October 2023.

New summer routes will include routes from and to Oslo (Gardermoen Airport) and Tenerife South (TFS) - the Canary Islands, Gazipaşa-Alanya (GZP) - Turkey, Bari (BRI) - Italy, Bergamo-Orio al Serio (BGY) - Italy, Bologna (BLQ) - Italy, Bucharest (OTP) - Romania, Porto (OPO) - Portugal, Skopje (SKP) - Macedonia, Sofia (SOF) - Bulgaria, and Thessaloniki (SKG) - Greece, as well as from and to Bergen (Flesland Airport) and Bergamo-Orio al Serio (BGY).

Furthermore, Norwegian also plans to increase the number of frequencies between Haugesund-Karmøy Airport (HAU) and the airports of Alicante (ALC) and Málaga (AGP) in Spain. The two routes will be operated twice a week from the beginning of April.

SAS plans 20 new routes for summer of 2023

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) plan to launch 20 new routes in the summer of 2023, bringing its total offer to over 5,000 weekly flights to over 100 destinations.

As the company noted late last year, the new route offer will primarily target summer destinations and try to increase domestic and regional connectivity.

The airline’s 2023 summer program is supposed to include over 200 routes and introduce new routes to and from Oslo and other Scandinavian capitals.

SAS plans to have up to 156 weekly flights between Scandinavia and Italy, with the launch of four new routes – travellers will be able to fly to Florence, Venice, and Catania from Oslo, Norway.

Furthermore, passengers departing from Bergen will be able to board flights to Milan this summer, as well as make the most of a new route to Nice (France).

The airline will also be flying from Oslo Gardermoen Airport to Antalya (Turkey), Florence, Catania, Venice (Italy), Larnaca (Cyprus), and Stuttgart (Germany).

SAS also plans to add a new international summer route to Haugesund - a connection to its hub in Copenhagen.

Austrian Airlines, Loganair, and Widerøe

In mid-December of 2022, Austrian Airlines – a subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group – launched a new direct route between Vienna and Tromsø. The airline plans to keep the route live on a once-per-week flight basis through August 2023.

The Scottish airline Loganair also has big flight route plans for the summer of 2023. The airline plans to fly from Newcastle to Oslo (via Aberdeen) five times per week starting this summer. At the same time, it is also increasing the number of flights to Bergen from Newcastle.

Norwegian airline Widerøe plans to fly between Dublin Airport and Bergen from April 2023.

The route will fly twice a week from April 27th. It will be one of the four new international routes from Bergen that the airline aims to implement in 2023 – with Liverpool, Munich, and Hamburg being the other three.