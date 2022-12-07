QUIZ: Would you pass the Norwegian citizenship test?
If you want to get Norwegian citizenship, you will - most likely - need to pass the citizenship test in Norwegian. Can you pass our quiz version?
So, you've decided you want to apply for Norwegian citizenship, and you want to know more about the country's citizenship test. If that's the case – you've come to the right place.
In this article, we will cover the key aspects of Norway's citizenship test, how and where you can take it, the number of correct answers you'll need to pass the test, and you'll even get the chance to try your hand at our mock version of the test!
Key aspects of Norway's citizenship test
The Norwegian citizenship test (Norwegian: statsborgerprøve) is one of the two tests that most people need to pass before they can apply for citizenship in the country.
The test itself lasts up to 60 minutes, and you must take it in Norwegian. However, you'll be free to choose either the bokmål or the nynorsk form of the Norwegian language. There are a total of 36 questions in the citizenship test. In order to successfully pass the (real) test, you need to have 24 correct answers.
READ MORE: What you need to know about Norway's citizenship test
The Local's mock quiz
While there are 36 questions (and they're in Norwegian) in the real test, we've compiled 15 questions for you to have a go at answering – based on the official examples provided by the Norwegian Directorate for Higher Education and Skills.
The 36 questions in the real citizenship test cover a broader range of topics than those covered here, so please don't take our quiz as any certain measure of your ability to pass the real thing, and prepare diligently for the real thing.
Quiz Maker
