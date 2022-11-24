When is the deadline for sending Christmas gifts from Norway to other countries?

Advertisement

Thursday, November 23rd, will mark the beginning of cut-off dates for those hoping to send Christmas gifts from Norway to countries outside Europe.

Depending on the country, those hoping to send packages in time for Christmas Eve will have between November 23rd and December 14th to send their package outside of Europe.

The exact deadline depends on the country. There are different deadlines depending on whether one uses the express overseas service or not.

The absolute final deadline for countries outside of the Nordics is December 14th when using the express overseas service. The cut-off date when using the express service within the Nordics is December 18th.

When using the regular service, which is cheaper, the deadlines are a lot closer and more staggered.

The deadline for the regular service for the USA is November 24th and the cut-off for India is November 27th, those sending presents to Australia and New Zealand will have until November 30th. Gifts sent to the UK using the regular service must be sent by December 8th to arrive on time.

You can find a complete list of deadlines for both the regular and express services on the Norwegian postal service website.