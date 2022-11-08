IN NUMBERS: The Oslo boroughs where the most foreigners live

Roughly 177,000 of Oslo's 634,000's residents have immigrated to Norway from other countries. When you include those born in Oslo to foreign parents, the proportion of those who are immigrants or have an immigrant background rises to more than a third.

In Oslo, citizens from Asia, including Turkey, made up the largest immigrant group, with over 62,985 of these nationals living in the city, according to figures from the national data agency Statistics Norway (SSB).

After that, citizens from the EU, EEA and the UK made up the second largest group, accounting for not far off 10 percent of the city's population. Africans made up the third largest group of immigrants in Oslo, with 28,020 people from Africa living in Oslo.

Europeans from countries that aren't part of the UK, EU or EEA were the fourth largest group, accounting for 15,566 Oslo residents.

From here, the size of the groups drops significantly. For example, there were just shy of 7,000 citizens from South American countries in 2022, while there was a smidge over 3,000 nationals hailing from North and Central America. Meanwhile, there were less than 700 people from Oceania in Oslo.

Alna, in the northeast of the city, was the borough with the most foreign residents. Some 18,257 foreign residents were registered as living there in 2022. Afterwards, trendy Grünerløkka, located reasonably centrally, had the second highest number of foreign residents, with 17,631.

Gamle Oslo also had a significant immigrant population, with 17,631 people living there after moving from another country. Statistics Norway's figures showed that foreigners were scattered all over the city's districts, as Søndre Nordstrand, the borough furthest south in Oslo, had over 14,000 immigrants registered there.

Many immigrants also lived in sought-after areas, as Frogner was the district with the fifth most foreigners. After that, Stovner, Bjerke, Grorud, Østensjø and Sagene made up the rest of the ten districts in Oslo with the most residents from another country.

At the other end of the spectrum, just 184 foreign residents called Marka home, and just over 700 lived in the city's central borough. Ullern, Vestre Aker and Nordstrand made up the other boroughs with the fewest foreign residents. However, these boroughs had significantly more immigrants living there than in central Oslo and Marka.

Those from EU and EEA countries and those from the United Kingdom mostly lived in Frogner, Grünerløkka, Gamle Oslo and St. Hanshaugen. Meanwhile, while plenty of citizens from Asia, including Turkey, also resided in Game Oslo (5,837), the majority were registered as living in the boroughs of Alna, Stovner and Søndre Nordstrand.

Gamle Oslo and Alna were the two parts of the city where the largest number of immigrants from Africa lived, along with Stovner, Grünerløkka and Søndre Norstrand.

Those from North America were spread fairly evenly across Frogner, Grünerløkka, Gamle Oslo, Vestre Aker and Nordre Aker. Citizens from South and Central America were most commonly found in Frogner, Grünerløkka, Gamle Oslo St.Hanshaugen and Sagene.

Europeans from outside the EU, EEA and UK tended to live in the town's most central borough, Ullern, Vestre Aker, Nordre Aker and Stovner.

And finally, of the several hundred nationals from Oceania, Frogner, Grünerløkka and Gamle Oslo were the boroughs with the highest populations of these nationals.