RUSSIA
What are the rules if you want to fly a drone in Norway?
Drones are often used by the general public in Norway, as well as experts in rescue operations and inspections of facilities in rough terrain. But what are the rules?
Published: 31 October 2022 12:32 CET
These are the current rules for operating drones in Norway. Photo by Jason Blackeye / Unsplash
UKRAINE
Why Norway is asking the public to be vigilant about drones
The Norwegian public has been asked to remain vigilant by authorities after several drone sightings at energy facilities and airports, with seven people also being arrested with photography equipment in separate incidents.
Published: 17 October 2022 16:19 CEST
Updated: 19 October 2022 10:03 CEST
