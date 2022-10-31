Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Norway to resume aid halted to Brazil over deforestation

Norway, which halted Amazon protection subsidies to Brazil in 2019 under Jair Bolsonaro's presidency, will resume its collaboration with Brasilia following the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's victory in presidential elections, the Scandinavian country's environment minister told AFP.

Published: 31 October 2022 10:48 CET
Forest fires
Increases in fires have accompanied the uptick in deforestation in the Amazon. Photo by Karsten Winegeart / Unsplash

“We had a good and very close collaboration with the government before Bolsonaro and deforestation in Brazil declined greatly under Lula da Silva’s (previous) presidency”, Environment Minister Espen Barth Eide told AFP.

“Then we had a head-on collision with Bolsonaro whose approach was diametrically opposed when it came to deforestation”.

Norway was the biggest donor for the protection of Amazon rain forest, but like Germany, halted its aid to Brazil in 2019 after Bolsonaro took power.

Under the far-right leader, deforestation of the Amazon accelerated by 70 percent, a level Barth Eide described as “scandalous”.

He said some five billion kroner ($483 million) in unused aid was waiting to be disbursed in the Amazon Fund for Forest Conservation and Climate Protection.

“We note that during the campaign he (Lula) emphasised the conservation of the Amazon forest and the protection of the indigenous peoples of the Amazon,” Barth Eide told AFP.

“This is why we are eager to make contact with his teams, as quickly as possible, to prepare for a resumption of the historically good collaboration between Brazil and Norway”.

Lula, who served as president between 2003 and 2011, said after his election victory on Sunday that Brazil was “ready to reclaim its place in the fight against the climate crisis, especially the Amazon.”

He vowed to “fight for zero deforestation.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

EUROPEAN UNION

EXPLAINED: Why Norway isn’t in a rush to implement a minimum wage 

Norway's government and trade unions have welcomed an assessment from the European Commission that an EU directive on minimum wages wouldn't be relevant for the country. Here's why Norway is unlikely to introduce a minimum wage. 

Published: 27 October 2022 14:00 CEST
EXPLAINED: Why Norway isn’t in a rush to implement a minimum wage 

Earlier this year, the EU adopted a new set of legislation which means a minimum wage will be required in 21 of its 27 member states

Norway is not a member of the EU but is a part of the European Economic Area (EEA). The European Commission, responsible for implementing the EU’s policies, investigated whether a minimum wage would be relevant for Norway through its EEA membership. 

Ultimately, the European Commission found that Norway would not need to adopt EU wage rules as an EEA member. Despite being known for high salaries, Norway doesn’t have a minimum wage. 

Despite the country not having a general minimum wage, the European Commission’s findings were welcomed by both the government and trade unions. 

“I am very satisfied that the European Commission considers the directive (to implement a minimum wage) not EEA-relevant. It is in accordance with the ministry’s assessment,” Minister for Employment and Inclusion Marte Mjøs Persen stated in a government announcement

Peggy Hessen Følsvik, head of the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO), added that a minimum wage wouldn’t be necessary for Norway. 

“There is not the same need for a national minimum wage in Norway (compared to other countries). It is then gratifying that the European Commission has confirmed that Norway is not obliged to include the minimum wage directive in the EEA agreement. This does not make it Norwegian law,” she told trade union and working life news outlet FriFagbevegelse

So why is Norway seemingly against a minimum wage? 

Norway doesn’t have a general minimum wage that applies nationwide and across all industries. Instead, wages are regulated by labour market forces, specifically collective bargaining agreements between trade unions and employer organisations.

These agreements govern wages and working conditions in the sectors within which the employer organisations and unions operate. 

A lot of times, these wages will apply to union members. Almost two million workers in Norway are union members due to the collective bargaining system. 

However, a minimum wage has been implemented in a number of sectors, particularly those with many international and temporary workers.

The aim is to prevent exploitation in industries where it may be difficult for workers to unionise. The Norwegian Labour Inspection Authority (Arbeidstilsynet) lists sectors with a minimum wage on its website. 

Similar systems for regulating wages are also seen in Sweden and Denmark. Despite both countries being EU members, they are exempt from the directive on minimum wages. 

READ MORE: What is a Norwegian collective bargaining agreement?

SHOW COMMENTS