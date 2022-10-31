Read news from:
RUSSIA

‘Most serious situation in decades’: Norway raises military alert level

Norway will raise its military readiness, its prime minister said on Monday, stressing however that no direct threat had been detected.

Published: 31 October 2022 14:13 CET
Updated: 31 October 2022 17:15 CET
Norwegian military helicopters
Recently, the Norwegian Defense Forces have increased their presence and patrols around critical infrastructure. Photo by Maria Smørholm / Forsvaret

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that the background for the security tightening was Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and the security policy situation the war has led to in Europe.

“The military will as of tomorrow raise its preparedness in Norway,” Støre said. We are in the most serious security policy situation in decades.”

Støre said that whilst there was no direct threat against Norway, Russia the country, which is a member of Nato and shares a border with Russia, must be prepared.

“There are no indications that Russia will expand its warfare to other countries, but the increased tension means that we are more exposed to threats, intelligence, and influence. That makes it necessary for all Nato countries to be more vigilant, including Norway,” Støre said at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

The government strengthened readiness even before the war broke out and has since bolstered it several times.

In recent weeks, the Norwegian Defense Forces have increased their presence and patrols around critical infrastructure in the North Sea. Furthermore, the Home Guard is protecting critical infrastructure on land to assist the police.

‘No reason to believe that Russia will want to invade Norway’

The Prime Minister added that he does not think Russia will involve Norway directly in the war.

“There is no reason to expect that Russia will involve Norway directly in the war, but we must be more vigilant,” he said, adding that there are no specific incidents that have led the government to increase the preparedness level.

At the same time, Støre stressed that the threat outlook was serious. Among other things, he pointed to drone observations and the gas pipeline explosions in the Baltic Sea.

“We are doing this to ensure Norway is well prepared and able to act… Our most important task is to secure Norway and everyone who lives here. We are doing what is necessary to preserve the security of our country,” he said.

No major changes for regular people

The Prime Minister does not believe that people will experience major changes in their lives as a result of the increased preparedness.

“I don’t think people will see big changes due to this (security tightening) in their everyday lives. It revolves around our military apparatus, personnel, and how they set up their operations,” Støre told a TV 2 reporter.

“It will be visible along the coast and at the on-land facilities where there is now a Home Guard presence. You might also see the military in connection with transfers and exercises… But as I said, I don’t think this will be a very visible element in everyday life,” he concluded.

Background

Norway has already raised security around its strategic sites after mysterious drone flights were observed near its offshore oil and gas platforms and the suspected sabotage of Nord Stream’s Baltic Sea pipelines.
In recent weeks, several Russians have been arrested in Norway for illegally flying drones in its airspace or violating photo restrictions in restricted areas.

Last week, Norway’s counter-intelligence service also announced the arrest of a man suspected of being a Russian undercover agent, who according to experts could be a senior officer from the GRU military intelligence service.

Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram meanwhile said the increased military preparedness would include measures related to logistics, communications security and security at military installations.

Amid rising tensions between Russia and the West, Norway has already boosted its military budget and intelligence efforts in Northern Norway, where it shares a 198-kilometre (123-mile) border with Russia.

RUSSIA

Norway and Russia agree on Barents Sea fishing quotas

Norway and Russia have reached a deal on fishing quotas for 2023, Oslo said, a rare sign of understanding amid heightened tensions over the war in Ukraine.

Published: 26 October 2022 11:55 CEST
Norway and Russia agree on Barents Sea fishing quotas

Since 1976 — when a first deal was drawn up during the Cold War — NATO member Norway and Russia have agreed on catch quotas in the Barents Sea which is home to prized cod stocks and off the coast of both countries.

“It’s good that we have reached a fishing agreement with Russia despite the extraordinary situation in which we find ourselves”, Norwegian Fisheries Minister Bjornar Skjaeran said in a statement issued late Tuesday.

In order to not endanger that agreement, which has been held up as a model of cooperation since, the Scandinavian country has strayed a little from
European sanctions imposed on Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian vessels are banned from docking in European ports, but Norway has granted fishing trawlers an exception, allowing them to unload their catches in the Scandinavian country.

In early October, Oslo however restricted them to three ports and required Russian trawlers to undergo systematic inspections. In a sign of the exceptional situation, the negotiations between the two countries were conducted solely on online channels.

On Twitter, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store called the agreement “important at a challenging time with the war in Ukraine”.

“The agreement clarifies the quotas and guarantees long-term and sustainable management of stocks in the Far North. We are looking after the world’s biggest cod stocks and other species in the Barents Sea”, he wrote.

The announcement came on the same day Norwegian authorities said they had arrested a suspected Russian sleeper agent, whom counter-espionage services accused of masquerading as a Brazilian researcher.

