ENERGY
How certain energy-saving measures in Norway could end up costing you more
Energy prices in Norway are at an all-time high. While most of us actively seek out hacks and tricks to save money on electricity, Norwegian experts warn that some savings measures can cost you a small fortune in the long run.
Published: 31 October 2022 10:18 CET
Fungus and rot can go undetected for years. Photo by Fremtind
MONEY
Why do Norway’s supermarkets have so little choice and high prices?
Norway's grocery industry is characterized by low competition, as few large players virtually dominate the industry. The lack of competition is limiting choice for consumers and driving up prices. Are there any signs that things are about to change?
Published: 24 October 2022 15:32 CEST
Updated: 30 October 2022 08:08 CET
