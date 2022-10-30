Dozens arrested at Norway neo-Nazi demo

The group of between 30 and 40 protesters had not applied for the necessary permits to hold the march in central Oslo, which passed by the country’s parliament, the capital’s police said.

“They did not apply for (permits) and they refused to comply with police orders,” Oslo police tweeted, after the group refused to leave the area.

The police in a later statement said the situation was under control and that officers arrested 35 people.

Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported that left-wing groups had shown up and officers had to physically intervene to keep the two sides apart.

Images from the event showed masked men carrying banners with the symbol of the Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR).

NMR is a group active in Nordic countries and openly describes itself as adhering to National Socialism, another term for Nazism.

The group was banned outright in Finland by the country’s Supreme Court in September 2020.