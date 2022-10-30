Read news from:
PROTESTS

Dozens arrested at Norway neo-Nazi demo

Norwegian police on Saturday arrested 35 people after a group of neo-Nazi protesters in Oslo refused to comply with officers' orders.

Published: 30 October 2022 18:12 CET
lion statue in front of the Oslo parliament
A photo taken on September 1, 2021 shows a lion statue in front of the Norwegian Parliament in Oslo, where a neo-Nazi demonstration passed by on Saturday. Photo: Petter BERNTSEN / AFP

The group of between 30 and 40 protesters had not applied for the necessary permits to hold the march in central Oslo, which passed by the country’s parliament, the capital’s police said.

“They did not apply for (permits) and they refused to comply with police orders,” Oslo police tweeted, after the group refused to leave the area.

The police in a later statement said the situation was under control and that officers arrested 35 people.

Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported that left-wing groups had shown up and officers had to physically intervene to keep the two sides apart.

Images from the event showed masked men carrying banners with the symbol of the Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR).

NMR is a group active in Nordic countries and openly describes itself as adhering to National Socialism, another term for Nazism.

The group was banned outright in Finland by the country’s Supreme Court in September 2020.

RUSSIA

Suspected Russian spy arrested in Norway

Norway's counter-espionage service PST said on Tuesday it had arrested a suspected Russian spy masquerading as a Brazilian academic.

Published: 26 October 2022 09:41 CEST
The suspect was detained on Monday morning as he was making his way to his job at Tromso university, in northern Norway, public broadcaster NRK said.

“We think he’s working undercover for the Russian authorities,” PST deputy director Hedvig Moe told broadcaster TV2.

“An undercover agent is someone who gathers information, most often for his or her country of origin — in this case Russia and the Russian intelligence services,” she said.

The PST, which said it had been coordinating with intelligence services from allied nations, wants the suspect expelled from Norway. In the meantime, he has been slapped with a four-week detention order.

The alleged spy worked at Tromso university on Norway’s Arctic policy and “hybrid” threats, the PST said.

The latest affair follows a rash of arrests of Russian citizens accused of flying drones over Norwegian territory in violation of a ban imposed in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Other Russians have been detained in Norway on charges of illegally photographing sensitive sites. Norway is a member of the NATO military alliance.

In the Arctic Circle, it shares a 198-kilometre (123-mile) border with Russia, which it has displaced as Europe’s top supplier of natural gas.

