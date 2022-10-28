Read news from:
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

Equinor with record results, a dip in the polls for the PM and new figures on poverty in Norway are among the headlines on Friday. 

Published: 28 October 2022 09:35 CEST
Pictured is Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre.
Find out what's going on in Norway with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured: Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store arrives at the Prague castle where the European Summit will take place in Prague, Czech Republic. Photo by Ludovic Marin / AFP

Equinor with record results

Soaring gas prices mean that Equinor had an adjusted operating profit of 24.3 billion dollars during the third quarter, a record for the company. 

The quarterly figures show that Equinor’s strong earnings come from high gas prices. Gas production had increased by 11 percent compared to the year before, in addition to the cost of gas rising sharply due to the war in Ukraine. 

“Equinor achieved a European gas price that was 60 percent higher than the already high levels in the previous quarter,” it wrote in a report on the figures. 

“Russia’s war in Ukraine has changed the energy markets, reduced energy access and increased prices. Nevertheless, Equinor continues to deliver stable and high production, with gas volumes from the Norwegian continental shelf at record levels,” Equinor CEO Anders Opedal said. 

One in ten living in relative poverty in Norway

Eleven percent in Norway live in a home with a persistently low income, a recent report from Statistics Norway shows. 

Persistently low-income is a household with an income of around 60 percent of the median household income over three years. 

These figures are used as an indicator of relative poverty, meaning poor compared to the country’s other residents. 

The figures have shrunk marginally down from 11.2 percent at previous measurements.

Negotiations on the Bybanen to wait

The government has said that the government doesn’t want to start talks on the Bybanen to Åsane until 2024 at the earliest, Bergens Tidende reports. 

State Secretary Mette Gundersen said the government wouldn’t hold talks until it finalised the urban growth agreements for Norway’s biggest cities in 2023. 

County Mayor Jon Askeland said the delay in talks could put the project at risk. 

“The signals from the state secretary are disturbing. You don’t start building until you know the financing is in order. When she does not want to clarify this until 2024, the risk for the project rises. This is dramatic,” he said. 

New dip in the polls for the PM

Jonas Gahr Støre has suffered another dip in the polls, the latest polling from the newspaper Dagbladet shows. 

The Labour Party polled at around 18.1 percent, down 1.3 percent from the last poll carried out for the paper by Ipsos

The result is the lowest recorded for Labour since 1976. 

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Ukrainian refugees join the Norwegian workforce, a minimum wage not on the cards for Norway and other news on Thursday. 

Published: 27 October 2022 09:33 CEST
Ukrainian refugees and immigrants join Norway’s workforce

Over 6,000 Ukrainian citizens have paid work in Norway, according to figures from the national data agency Statistics Norway. 

Following the war in Ukraine, some 30,000 asylum seekers from the country have arrived in Norway. Of those, some 2,000 now have paid work. 

“In August this year, there were over 50 per cent more immigrants from Ukraine in work than at the same time last year,” Tønje Køber at Statistics Norway said. 

The data agency expects the number of Ukrainians working in Norway to continue to rise in the coming months as the country processes more refugees. 

Telecommunications firms join forces against scammers

Norwegian telecommunications operators have joined forces to block telephone fraud. 

“We want to do what we can to protect our customers against fraud and are very happy to be able to do it together with the rest of the industry,” fraud expert Øivind Kristiansen from Telia Norge said. 

The firms will come together to try and clamp down on “spoofing”. Spoofing is where criminals make it appear as if they are calling from credible Norwegian landline numbers. 

“Telephone fraud has become a serious social problem which unfortunately affects more and more Norwegians. Fraudsters who call and pretend to be everything from bank employees to the police exploit the trust in these institutions to defraud people of what can be large sums,” senior security advisor at Telenor, Thorbjørn Busch, said. 

Norway will not introduce a minimum wage

The EEA will not be able to force Norway to adopt a minimum wage as the European Commission has ruled that its minimum wage directive falls outside of Norway’s agreement with the European Economic Area. 

Although the country is renowned for its high salaries, it doesn’t have a minimum wage perse. Instead, wages in Norway are mainly set by industry and trade unions. 

“There is not the same need for a national minimum wage in Norway. It is then gratifying that the European Commission has confirmed that Norway is not obliged to include the minimum wage directive in the EEA agreement. This does not make it Norwegian law,” Peggy Hessen Følsvik, leader of the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions, said. 

Clocks to go back

This weekend clocks in Norway will go back one hour. The clocks will go back an hour at 3:00am on Sunday morning. 

It is unclear how long Norway will keep setting the clocks back as European countries have agreed to scrap setting the clocks for summer and winter. 

