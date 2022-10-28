Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

Equinor with record results

Soaring gas prices mean that Equinor had an adjusted operating profit of 24.3 billion dollars during the third quarter, a record for the company.

The quarterly figures show that Equinor’s strong earnings come from high gas prices. Gas production had increased by 11 percent compared to the year before, in addition to the cost of gas rising sharply due to the war in Ukraine.

“Equinor achieved a European gas price that was 60 percent higher than the already high levels in the previous quarter,” it wrote in a report on the figures.

“Russia’s war in Ukraine has changed the energy markets, reduced energy access and increased prices. Nevertheless, Equinor continues to deliver stable and high production, with gas volumes from the Norwegian continental shelf at record levels,” Equinor CEO Anders Opedal said.

One in ten living in relative poverty in Norway

Eleven percent in Norway live in a home with a persistently low income, a recent report from Statistics Norway shows.

Persistently low-income is a household with an income of around 60 percent of the median household income over three years.

These figures are used as an indicator of relative poverty, meaning poor compared to the country’s other residents.

The figures have shrunk marginally down from 11.2 percent at previous measurements.

Negotiations on the Bybanen to wait

The government has said that the government doesn’t want to start talks on the Bybanen to Åsane until 2024 at the earliest, Bergens Tidende reports.

State Secretary Mette Gundersen said the government wouldn’t hold talks until it finalised the urban growth agreements for Norway’s biggest cities in 2023.

County Mayor Jon Askeland said the delay in talks could put the project at risk.

“The signals from the state secretary are disturbing. You don’t start building until you know the financing is in order. When she does not want to clarify this until 2024, the risk for the project rises. This is dramatic,” he said.

New dip in the polls for the PM

Jonas Gahr Støre has suffered another dip in the polls, the latest polling from the newspaper Dagbladet shows.

The Labour Party polled at around 18.1 percent, down 1.3 percent from the last poll carried out for the paper by Ipsos.

The result is the lowest recorded for Labour since 1976.