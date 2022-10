Tacofredag simply means ‘taco Friday’.

If you have been living in Norway for a while, you will know that if you aren’t going out on a Friday night, you may end up having tacos for dinner. The food is probably one of Norway’s most popular easy-ish meals behind pølse and frozen pizzas.

Essentially, the concept is that it is supposed to be a pleasant meal that can be shared with friends or family. People being able to make their own tacos also makes the occasion easier for kids or fussy eaters.

So, how did tacos become a Friday night staple in Norway?

Unfortunately, there’s no romantic tale behind it; instead, it is just down to some clever marketing. Taco items were first introduced into Norway in the 60s to appeal to Americans in Stavanger, but the trend didn’t fully take off until the 1990s.

Tacos were sold to the masses as an easy, exotic meal that the whole family could enjoy.

Norwegians loved the concept and have been buying tacos by the truckload ever since. Friday night was seen as the perfect time for such a meal, so supermarkets decided on using fredagstaco (Friday’s taco) in their marketing campaigns.

Norway’s Fruit and Vegetable Information Office claimed in 2021 that more than half of all Norwegians eat tacos once a month.

In many ways, this makes taco Friday similar to taco Tuesday, although going to restaurants for taco Friday in Norway is unheard of.

What are Norwegian tacos like?

Thankfully, the tacos don’t use local ingredients like cod or brown cheese. Instead, the tacos sold in Norway are mostly tex-mex in nature, rather than traditional Mexican tacos.

The majority of times, when Norwegians talk about Friday tacos, they are referring to beef mince served in a hard-shell taco or tortilla with some vegetables and cheese. However, the vegetables can vary quite significantly. Some will stick with lettuce, onions and tomatoes- while some families opt for tinned pineapple and cucumber to adorn their tacos.

Most supermarkets will have a dedicated aisle or significant shelf space for their taco range. Some may opt for the easier kits, which include spices and tortillas. However, there is also seasoning available for fish and chicken tacos. More recently, supermarkets have been extending their ranges to offer new products.

Vi skal ha tacofredag i dag, har du lyst å komme?

We’re having taco Friday this weekend, you wanna come?

Å, jeg elsker tacofredag!

Oh, I love taco Fridays!