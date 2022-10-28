Read news from:
ENERGY

Norway’s Equinor sees profits jump due to soaring oil and gas prices

Norwegian energy giant Equinor on Friday reported a spike in third-quarter net profits thanks to soaring gas and oil prices heightened by the war in Ukraine.

Published: 28 October 2022 11:37 CEST
Pictured is a crane on a Norwegian oil rig.
Norway's Equinor recorded a record result in the third quarter. Photo by: AFP Daniel Sannumm Lauten.

The company follows other energy majors including TotalEnergies and Shell in announcing huge profits on the back of a lucrative hydrocarbon market.

Equinor announced a net profit of $9.4 billion between July and September, a huge increase on its $1.4-billion profit during the same period last year.

The price of Equinor’s oil per barrel was 34 percent higher than in the third quarter last year, while the equivalent figure for its gas sold in Europe shot up by 60 percent.

The company’s adjusted earnings shot up to $24.3 billion against $9.8 billion a year ago. Turnover spiked to $43.6 billion. With Russia slashing its gas deliveries to Europe following tensions over its invasion of Ukraine, Norway has become the continent’s primary supplier, covering a quarter of its imports of the resource.

Equinor responded by pumping out more natural gas in Norwegian waters in the third quarter, producing 11 percent more than in the same period in 2021.

“Norway’s and Equinor’s role as a reliable energy provider is more important than ever,” chief executive Anders Opedal said in a statement.

“I am proud of all our people going to great lengths to keep the energy production high and secure.”‘

Unlike in other countries, the sizable profits of energy giants in Norway have not generated fierce political debates over imposing exceptional windfall taxes as inflation rises.

The Scandinavian nation owes much of its wealth to its energy resources and already heavily taxes oil companies.

As the Norwegian state owns a majority share in Equinor, most of the dividends will go to the country’s sovereign fund.

POLITICS

Norwegian government secures parliamentary majority for new crisis support measures

The Norwegian government and the oppositional Socialist Left Party reached an agreement on the new electricity subsidy scheme aimed primarily at businesses. The agreement also secures extra funding for a number of other crisis measures.

Published: 24 October 2022 14:51 CEST
As the Norwegian government doesn’t have a majority in the parliament, it needs a so-called “budget partner” to pass its budget through the Norwegian parliament (Storting).

As was the case last year, the government’s preferred budget partner is the Socialist Left Party (SV).

READ MORE: What happens next after Norway’s budget announcement?

On Monday, the ruling Labour (AP) and Centre (SP) parties and the oppositional SV announced that they had reached an agreement on the following measures, according to the news bureau NTB:

  • Food banks are guaranteed 2 million kroner in 2022
  • Convenience stores with high electricity bills are set to receive 23 million kroner
  • A one-off payment to students of 1,500 kroner has been negotiated (with the total cost amounting to 210 million kroner)
  • Extra funding for housing benefits in October and November totalling 194 million kroner has been secured

Negotiation results

The starting point for the negotiations has been the electricity support scheme for business, which the government parties presented together with the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) and the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) in September.

The presented electricity support arrangement for businesses remained unchanged.

SV’s negotiator Torgeir Knag Fylkesnes says Autumn will be a challenging time for people struggling with day-to-day expenses in times of crisis.

“People are struggling with their electricity bills, so the community must stand up (for them) in a proper way. With this agreement, some of the most vulnerable groups in society are secured with over 1.2 billion kroner more in electricity support,” he says.

Standing together in tough times

According to the agreement, more people will receive housing benefits and more electricity support until April next year, the SV said on Monday.

The Labour Party (AP) has expressed satisfaction with the new electricity support scheme.

“In troubled times, we must stand together and take care of each other and have good arrangements in place for those who will experience extra tight times going forward,” AP’s Eigil Knutsen, the head of the Finance Committee in the Storting, said.

“I am very happy that we have now received a majority in favour of a good electricity support scheme for businesses, which the LO, NHO, and Virke have also supported,” Knutsen added.

