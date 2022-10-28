Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

IMMIGRATION

How long do applications for Norwegian residence take to process?

Some citizens will be required to have a residence permit to live and work in Norway legally. Here’s what you need to know about how long it could take.

Published: 28 October 2022 12:27 CEST
Pictured is a Norwegian flag with a fjord backdrop.
Here's what you need to know about waiting times for Norwegian residence. Pictured is a Norwegian flag with a fjord backdrop.

Moving to Norway will, for many, involve going through the residence application process. Depending on the application type and your circumstances, it could be a lengthy wait.

Typically, those from outside the EEA will need to apply for a residence permit to move to Norway as a skilled worker, to be with a partner, spouse or family member or to study, as they don’t have the same freedom of movement rules as EEA residents. 

If you are applying or have applied, it may be helpful to know how long you may have to wait to hear an answer. 

The Norwegian Immigration Directorate (UDI) has provided The Local with figures for the median waiting times for the various application types. 

At the end of September, the median waiting time for a family immigration permit was around 144 days. Meanwhile, the waiting time for a work permit was 50 days, and those applying to study in Norway waited around 64 days. 

However, these are just the median waiting times- you could be left waiting much longer or considerably shorter. 

This makes it hard to give a catch-all answer regarding application waiting times. In addition to the figures provided, the UDI has a list of waiting times for various applications on its website. These waiting times are updated every month, so they are worth checking in on regularly.

Also, if you are applying for residence and haven’t handed in your documents yet, the estimates provided don’t take into account how long it will take you to get an appointment to submit the paperwork. 

You can click here to take a look at the UDI’s waiting times for various application types. When you check your waiting time on the UDI’s website, it will ask for detailed information on your application, such as the type of permit you are applying for and where you will hand your documents in order to give you an accurate time frame. 

However, even then, the time you end up actually waiting may exceed the estimates and figures provided to The Local. For example, earlier this year, we heard from residents who had exceeded their waiting time, saw it increase every month and in some cases, went over 18 months without receiving a decision

This still may be the case for some, as there were just under 3,000 applications from 2021 that were yet to be processed. Unfortunately, this means that thousands of applicants still face exceptionally long waiting times similar to the ones The Local reported earlier this year.

When you submit an application within Norway then the police will typically process the application. If they have any doubts about the application, they will forward it to the UDI as they do not have the power to reject applications. You can click here for an overview of police processing times. 

A lot of this backlog may be attributed to a change in the workflow, which saw older applications pushed to the back of the queue at the beginning of the year

Previously, the UDI has told The Local that the change in workflow, increased automation and ensuring that applications were or less complete when submitted would decrease wait times in the long-term. 

READ MORE: Have long waiting times for Norwegian residence improved?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

IMMIGRATION

Have long waiting times for Norwegian residence improved? 

The Local reported on exceptionally long waiting times for Norwegian residence earlier this year, with some applicants left waiting up to 18 months to have their cases processed. Six months later, has the situation improved? 

Published: 27 October 2022 15:47 CEST
Have long waiting times for Norwegian residence improved? 

Earlier this year, several foreign residents and applicants for residence in Norway contacted The Local with concerns over long waiting times. 

In some cases, applicants were left waiting more than 18 months for their application to be processed, while others said that their waiting time provided by the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) increased month on month. 

The UDI told The Local that the long waiting times were due to Covid-19, pandemic border rules and the adoption of dual citizenship in 2020 creating a backlog.

In addition, a change in how applications were processed meant that some older applications were pushed to the back of the queue, with those from this year being prioritised

READ MORE: Why some Norwegian residence applications take so long to process

Karl Erik Sjøholt, director of the managed migration department at the UDI, told The Local that the pandemic was still affecting waiting times. 

“There are several reasons for how applications are processed now. The situation with the coronavirus made it difficult for UDI to process applications from EU citizens and their family members within six months. Further, we have received a larger number of applications in 2022 than expected, which is also believed to be a consequence of the pandemic,” he explained.

So, how has the situation developed over the last six months?

The good news is that the figures indicate that waiting times have decreased significantly since The Local contacted the directorate over long waiting times. 

At the end of March, the median waiting time for a family immigration permit to join a partner, spouse or family member was 174 days. In the six months since, the median waiting time has decreased by 30 days to 144. 

However, as this is a median, some cases will take significantly longer, while others will be processed much quicker. The difference in time will typically depend on the circumstances surrounding the application. 

Work permits saw a significant decrease in waiting times, falling from 99 to 50 days to process an application between the end of March and September. Visas to study in Norway saw the most considerable change in waiting times. As of September, the median waiting time for a study residence permit dropped by over half to 64 days. 

Still a significant backlog from 2021

It wasn’t all good news, however. The figures provided to The Local show that there were still just under 3,000 applications from 2021 that were yet to be processed. This means that thousands of applicants still face exceptionally long waiting times similar to the ones The Local reported on in April. 

The overwhelming majority of those still waiting a decision for an application submitted in 2021 were for family immigration permits. As of September 30th, some 2,707 applications for a family immigration permit were still waiting to be processed. The number of cases from 2021 waiting to be processed makes up a significant proportion of the 6,469 family immigration applications still awaiting a decision at the end of September. 

In total, over 10,000 applications had yet to receive a decision at the end of September. 

SHOW COMMENTS