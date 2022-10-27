For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Ukrainian refugees join the Norwegian workforce, a minimum wage not on the cards for Norway and other news on Thursday.
Published: 27 October 2022 09:33 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is Reine.
For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
A suspected Russian spy arrested, consumers still spending in Norway and other news on Wednesday.
Published: 26 October 2022 09:11 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments