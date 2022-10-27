Read news from:
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Ukrainian refugees join the Norwegian workforce, a minimum wage not on the cards for Norway and other news on Thursday. 

Published: 27 October 2022 09:33 CEST
Pictured is Reine.
Find out what's going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is Reine.

Ukrainian refugees and immigrants join Norway’s workforce

Over 6,000 Ukrainian citizens have paid work in Norway, according to figures from the national data agency Statistics Norway. 

Following the war in Ukraine, some 30,000 asylum seekers from the country have arrived in Norway. Of those, some 2,000 now have paid work. 

“In August this year, there were over 50 per cent more immigrants from Ukraine in work than at the same time last year,” Tønje Køber at Statistics Norway said. 

The data agency expects the number of Ukrainians working in Norway to continue to rise in the coming months as the country processes more refugees. 

Telecommunications firms join forces against scammers

Norwegian telecommunications operators have joined forces to block telephone fraud. 

“We want to do what we can to protect our customers against fraud and are very happy to be able to do it together with the rest of the industry,” fraud expert Øivind Kristiansen from Telia Norge said. 

The firms will come together to try and clamp down on “spoofing”. Spoofing is where criminals make it appear as if they are calling from credible Norwegian landline numbers. 

“Telephone fraud has become a serious social problem which unfortunately affects more and more Norwegians. Fraudsters who call and pretend to be everything from bank employees to the police exploit the trust in these institutions to defraud people of what can be large sums,” senior security advisor at Telenor, Thorbjørn Busch, said. 

Norway will not introduce a minimum wage

The EEA will not be able to force Norway to adopt a minimum wage as the European Commission has ruled that its minimum wage directive falls outside of Norway’s agreement with the European Economic Area. 

Although the country is renowned for its high salaries, it doesn’t have a minimum wage perse. Instead, wages in Norway are mainly set by industry and trade unions. 

“There is not the same need for a national minimum wage in Norway. It is then gratifying that the European Commission has confirmed that Norway is not obliged to include the minimum wage directive in the EEA agreement. This does not make it Norwegian law,” Peggy Hessen Følsvik, leader of the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions, said. 

Clocks to go back

This weekend clocks in Norway will go back one hour. The clocks will go back an hour at 3:00am on Sunday morning. 

It is unclear how long Norway will keep setting the clocks back as European countries have agreed to scrap setting the clocks for summer and winter. 

