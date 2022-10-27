Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WORKING IN NORWAY

Norway won’t be required to adopt European minimum wage directive 

Norway will not be required, through its membership of the European Economic Area (EEA), to adopt a minimum wage, the European Commission has said. 

Published: 27 October 2022 11:21 CEST
Pictured is an office full of workers.
Norway will not have to adopt a minimum wage through its membership of the EEA. Pictured is an office full of workers. Photo by Alex Kotliarskyi on Unsplash

A country famous for its high wages, Norway doesn’t actually have a minimum wage – and won’t have to adopt one either, the European Commission has decided, trade union and working life news outlet FriFagbevegelse reports. 

Earlier this year, the EU ruled that a minimum wage will be mandatory in 21 of its 27 member nations. The European Commission investigated whether Norway would have to adopt the new law as it is a member of the European Economic Area. 

However, the European Commission has ruled that the directive on a minimum wage is not relevant to EEA countries. 

Norway’s government has welcomed the decision, saying the European Commission’s findings were in line with its own. 

“I am very satisfied that the European Commission considers the directive not EEA-relevant. It is in accordance with the ministry’s assessment,” Minister for Employment and Inclusion Marte Mjøs Persen stated in a government announcement

Norway, much like Sweden and Denmark, doesn’t have a minimum wage per se. Instead, salaries are based on collective bargaining agreements. In Norway, wages are set following negotiations between unions and employer organisations annually or every few years. 

These negotiations set specific wages, and working conditions in the sectors the unions and employer organisations represent.

READ MORE: What is a Norwegian collective bargaining agreement?

Peggy Hessen Følsvik, head of the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO), welcomed the decision. 

“There is not the same need for a national minimum wage in Norway (compared to other countries). It is then gratifying that the European Commission has confirmed that Norway is not obliged to include the minimum wage directive in the EEA agreement. This does not make it Norwegian law,” she told FriFagbevegelse.  

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

EUROPEAN UNION

EXPLAINED: Why Norway isn’t in a rush to implement a minimum wage 

Norway's government and trade unions have welcomed an assessment from the European Commission that an EU directive on minimum wages wouldn't be relevant for the country. Here's why Norway is unlikely to introduce a minimum wage. 

Published: 27 October 2022 14:00 CEST
EXPLAINED: Why Norway isn’t in a rush to implement a minimum wage 

Earlier this year, the EU adopted a new set of legislation which means a minimum wage will be required in 21 of its 27 member states

Norway is not a member of the EU but is a part of the European Economic Area (EEA). The European Commission, responsible for implementing the EU’s policies, investigated whether a minimum wage would be relevant for Norway through its EEA membership. 

Ultimately, the European Commission found that Norway would not need to adopt EU wage rules as an EEA member. Despite being known for high salaries, Norway doesn’t have a minimum wage. 

Despite the country not having a general minimum wage, the European Commission’s findings were welcomed by both the government and trade unions. 

“I am very satisfied that the European Commission considers the directive (to implement a minimum wage) not EEA-relevant. It is in accordance with the ministry’s assessment,” Minister for Employment and Inclusion Marte Mjøs Persen stated in a government announcement

Peggy Hessen Følsvik, head of the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO), added that a minimum wage wouldn’t be necessary for Norway. 

“There is not the same need for a national minimum wage in Norway (compared to other countries). It is then gratifying that the European Commission has confirmed that Norway is not obliged to include the minimum wage directive in the EEA agreement. This does not make it Norwegian law,” she told trade union and working life news outlet FriFagbevegelse

So why is Norway seemingly against a minimum wage? 

Norway doesn’t have a general minimum wage that applies nationwide and across all industries. Instead, wages are regulated by labour market forces, specifically collective bargaining agreements between trade unions and employer organisations.

These agreements govern wages and working conditions in the sectors within which the employer organisations and unions operate. 

A lot of times, these wages will apply to union members. Almost two million workers in Norway are union members due to the collective bargaining system. 

However, a minimum wage has been implemented in a number of sectors, particularly those with many international and temporary workers.

The aim is to prevent exploitation in industries where it may be difficult for workers to unionise. The Norwegian Labour Inspection Authority (Arbeidstilsynet) lists sectors with a minimum wage on its website. 

Similar systems for regulating wages are also seen in Sweden and Denmark. Despite both countries being EU members, they are exempt from the directive on minimum wages. 

READ MORE: What is a Norwegian collective bargaining agreement?

SHOW COMMENTS