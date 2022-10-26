Read news from:
RUSSIA

Suspected Russian spy arrested in Norway

Norway's counter-espionage service PST said on Tuesday it had arrested a suspected Russian spy masquerading as a Brazilian academic.

Published: 26 October 2022 09:41 CEST
Pictured is Tromsø.
Norway on Tuesday arrested a suspected Russian spy in the northern city of Tromsø. Pictured is Tromsø. Photo by Sebastian Herrmann on Unsplash

The suspect was detained on Monday morning as he was making his way to his job at Tromso university, in northern Norway, public broadcaster NRK said.

“We think he’s working undercover for the Russian authorities,” PST deputy director Hedvig Moe told broadcaster TV2.

“An undercover agent is someone who gathers information, most often for his or her country of origin — in this case Russia and the Russian intelligence services,” she said.

The PST, which said it had been coordinating with intelligence services from allied nations, wants the suspect expelled from Norway. In the meantime, he has been slapped with a four-week detention order.

The alleged spy worked at Tromso university on Norway’s Arctic policy and “hybrid” threats, the PST said.

The latest affair follows a rash of arrests of Russian citizens accused of flying drones over Norwegian territory in violation of a ban imposed in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Other Russians have been detained in Norway on charges of illegally photographing sensitive sites. Norway is a member of the NATO military alliance.

In the Arctic Circle, it shares a 198-kilometre (123-mile) border with Russia, which it has displaced as Europe’s top supplier of natural gas.

CRIME

Norway exonerates man after 21 years in jail for double murder

The Norwegian prosecutor's office on Friday dropped charges against a man who had served nearly 21 years for the rape and murder of two girls, following a re-examination of the evidence.

Published: 21 October 2022 16:02 CEST
Updated: 22 October 2022 15:06 CEST
The high-profile conviction for the murder and rape of two young girls, eight-year-old Stine Sofie Sorstronen and 10-year-old Lena Slogedal Paulsen,
is one of the worst miscarriages of justice in the country’s history.

Viggo Kristiansen, who has always maintained his innocence, was sentenced by two courts in 2001 and 2002 to the longest sentence possible at the time —
21 years in prison with the possibility of an extension.

The two girls were found dead in May of 2000 after they had gone swimming in a lake in a wooded area in the south of the country. Their deaths sent shockwaves through Norway.

A reopening of the case last year discredited the testimony of co-defendant Jan Helge Andersen, who had implicated his friend Kristiansen.

It also showed that DNA evidence did not support the theory that several perpetrators had been involved, and noted that Kristiansen’s phone was well away from the scene of the crime at the time it was alleged to have happened.

“The case has had profoundly tragic consequences, especially for Kristiansen — who has served more than 20 years in prison and has thus been deprived of large parts of his life — and for his relatives,” Attorney

Attorney General Jorn Sigurd Maurud told reporters. “I therefore want, on behalf of the prosecution, to offer my sincerest apologies for the injustice that has been inflicted,” he added.

Norwegian media have described the case as “one of the most serious miscarriages of justice” in modern Norwegian history.

Kristiansen, now 43, was released from prison last year. He may be eligible to request compensation of more than 30 million Norwegian kroner ($2.8 million) from the state, according to his lawyer.

Kristiansen acquittal will still need to be processed by a court but with the prosecution dropping the charge, this is largely a formality.

“If the court of appeal announces an acquittal, this will be one of the biggest legal scandals in Norwegian history,” justice minister Emilie Enger Mehl told reporters at press conference called to comment on the announcement.

Stressing a final decision by the court was still due, she issued a conditional apology and announced the establishment of an independent inquiry to shed light on what led to the conviction.

Kristiansen’s co-defendant, Andersen, who received a lighter jail sentence of 19 years for cooperating with investigators, will now be further investigated, the prosecutor added.

