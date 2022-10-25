Read news from:
Why fewer people are moving to Norway to be with family

The number of people moving to Norway to be with family may, despite a recent rise, be on the decline in the long term, a report from Statistics Norway indicates.

Published: 25 October 2022 13:34 CEST
Norwegian flag
Over time, family immigration to Norway somewhat decreased since the peak years registered in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Photo by Nihon Graphy / Unsplash

The entry restrictions that were introduced in Norway in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic led to low immigration levels in 2020.

However, as part of the restrictions were lifted in 2021, immigration returned to similar levels as before the pandemic, according to a recent report from Statistics Norway (SSB). The uptick can also be seen in family immigration, which increased from 2020 to 2021.

According to the Norwegian Directorate for Immigration (UDI), people who apply for family immigration are usually the spouse, cohabitant, or child of someone who lives in Norway.

However, the report also indicated that less people are moving to Norway to be with family compared to previous years. Some 1,300 fewer people moved to Norway to be with family compared to 2019. 

A drop in family immigration compared to 2019

The national data agency points out several possible reasons for the drop in the number of registered cases of family immigration.

Over time, family immigration to Norway has decreased somewhat since the peak years in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

As Statistics Norway explains, in the period following the expansion of the European Union (EU) eastwards in the mid-2000s, there was a substantial increase in labour immigration from some of the new EU member states, especially Poland and Lithuania.

Therefore, the decline in the number of family immigrants over the past ten years is probably partly connected to the fact that the number of migrant workers has gradually decreased, thus leading to fewer family members joining them.

The number of people arriving in Norway fleeing from other countries has also decreased since the large influx of asylum seekers around 2016.

However, Norway’s statistics bureau notes that the difference in figures between 2021 and previous years is most significant for people moving to Norway to establish a family.

Immigrants from Poland, Eritrea, and India top family immigration statistics

Most family immigrants in 2021 were people with citizenship from countries outside the European Economic Area (EEA), accounting for two-thirds of family immigration to Norway.

Regardless, last year, most family immigrants to Norway came from Poland. Most of them came to the country through family reunification, so the SSB assumes that most are family members of Polish migrant workers.

Eritreans were the second largest group of family immigrants, and the third group were Indian citizens.

Statistics Norway points out that there has been a tendency over time for fewer people to arrive in Norway from former large refugee and family immigration countries such as Somalia and Syria.

Family establishment figures

Around 2,700 people immigrated to Norway in 2021 to establish a family with a person living in Norway. Just over half of these joined an immigrant already living in Norway.

The largest single group joined Afghans. Other large groups included Eritreans, Indians, Poles, and Pakistanis.

NORWAY AND SWEDEN

‘Party Swedes, go home’: Do Swedish immigrants get a bad rep in Norway?

They might be close neighbours with a seemingly shared culture and identity, but Swedish immigrants have not always found it easy to settle in Norway, and have often been the butt of jokes and even abuse, explains Xander Brett.

Published: 6 September 2022 16:09 CEST
'Party Swedes, go home': Do Swedish immigrants get a bad rep in Norway?

In May 2008, a wall on St Olavs gate street, Oslo, was graffitied. Scrawled across it, the words: ‘Partysvensker go home!’. The slogan, asking ‘party Swedes’ to leave Norway, played with neo-Nazi chants of the 1980s and 90s.

But, with free movement of people and a shared Nordic identity, Swedes in Norway had a history of being treated as ‘different immigrants’, or often simply not as immigrants at all.

The slogan, therefore, was generally interpreted as something benign and humorous. That was until a later addition to the wall, in 2009, that asked, ‘men Norge är ju svenskt?’ (But isn’t Norway Swedish anyway?’).

Rebecca Jafari, writing for Norwegian tabloid Dagsavisen, picked up on the debate. ‘They work hard,’ she wrote, ‘are service minded, rarely engage in crime, and pay taxes. Yet Swedes are subject to bullying by their neighbours.’

In 2014, the problems faced by some young Swedish immigrants in Norway were depicted by director Ronnie Sandahl, who named his latest feature film Svenskjævel (Swedish Devil).

The movie follows 23-year-old Dino as she arrives in Oslo to seek a life of affluence and happiness, only to be thrown into a cycle of odd jobs and partying.

It was a journey that seemed to document the life of an archetypal ‘partysvensk’, and it was held up as an example of the treatment awaiting young Swedes moving over the border.

By the late 2000s, Swedes had grown to be Norway’s second largest immigrant community (after Poles). The unique combination of high youth unemployment back home, versus a strong labour market further west, saw them flood into higher salaried jobs from hospitality to engineering.

At the same time, Norwegians continued to flock the other way, heading over the border to take advantage of Sweden’s low prices. Travelling along the border, the vast supermarkets are clear to see, erected just a few kilometres into Swedish territory, their car parks full of Norwegian registration plates.

Academic Ida Tolgensbakk wrote a 2015 study that examined how young Swedish workers were treated on arrival in Norway. She says the term ‘partysvensker’ is generally used more humorously than other immigrant chants, but that doesn’t mean everyone on the receiving end finds it fun.

“Some find it funny,” she tells The Local, “interpreting it as a sign of equality and closeness. Others find it stigmatising and racist.”

Tolgensbakk based her research on interviews, fieldwork, and a media study. She says Norwegians and Swedes have a long history of mutual jokes dating back to the 1970s.

“Swedes made jokes about Norwegians and vice-versa. However, at that point, there was no significant migration between the two countries, so it was merely neighbourly banter. The meaning changed when one neighbour became a minority in another,” she explains. 

Norway had been independent for years, but there was, perhaps, some lingering unease among Swedes about being the butt of jokes in a country they ruled until 1905.

In 2013, researching for Swedish daily Aftonbladet, journalists Jerker Ivarsson and Victor Stenquist went ‘on location in Oslo to meet Swedish workers aged 20 to 30.

Two-thirds of Swedish immigrants they spoke to had settled in Oslo, and it was to this carefree age group the term ‘partysvensker’ seemed to apply to. However, the then 23-year-old bartender Sarah Thegerström told them ‘partysvensker’ was far from a joke and spoke of the all-too-common bullying experiences of Swedes in her profession (she, apparently, was the victim of frequent anti-Swedish abuse from drunken customers herself).

Writing for Nyheter 24, meanwhile, Haviet Kok was in Norway when he took a phone call from his landlord. Kok says he was harassed by a Norwegian passer-by who had heard his Swedish accent and swore and pleaded that he and his compatriots cross back over the border.

Despite their infrequency, Tolgensbakk, author of the 2015 report, admits these experiences are far from non-existent. Many of the respondents to her study found it difficult to get to know their Norwegian neighbours, and she says they were often naïve in their belief that their culture was identical.

“If you look at the three Scandinavian nations from abroad,” she tells The Local, “you’d think we’re the same country: our histories are intertwined, our languages mutually intelligible. But when you get up close, there are noticeable pegs that separate us. We have our own peculiarities, and that can be confusing if you expect everything to be the same.”

For his part, migration researcher Jan Horgen Friberg says that in the social hierarchy of Norway’s immigrant groups, Swedes are at the top. “Although they may face negative stereotypes,” he says to The Local, “I think the term ‘racism’ is drawing it way too far.”

Along with reports of jokes, banter, even abuse, and struggles to settle in – which are not just limited to Swedes in Norway, there are, of course, many positive experiences of Swedes moving across the border.

Tea Lovcalic, who moved to Norway from Lund in southern Sweden, is perhaps just one of many Swedes who settle smoothly into life in Norway.

She says she felt included straight away.

“The experience was positive and welcoming, both in the workplace and out.”

