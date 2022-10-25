For members
What benefits are you entitled to if you have children in Norway?
Wondering whether you are entitled to benefits in Norway when it comes to raising children – or what they are? We've prepared a primer on the fundamental rules.
Published: 25 October 2022 16:17 CEST
Looking for a simple guide on benefits for people with children in Norway? We've got you covered. Photo by Juliane Liebermann / Unsplash
How does the cost of childcare in Norway compare to other Nordic countries?
Parents in Norway spend an average of 3,106 kroner per month on pre-school/kindergarten – including free places, food fees, and other additional fees. How does that compare to other countries?
Published: 7 October 2022 17:19 CEST
