TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

A partial solar eclipse, new measures aimed at improving competition in the Norwegian grocery industry and other news from Norway on Tuesday.

Published: 25 October 2022 08:36 CEST
Solar eclipse
Photo by Taylor Smith / Unsplash

Partial solar eclipse

On Tuesday, people in Norway will be able to experience the most significant solar eclipse in the last seven years.

The moon will cover up to 64 percent of the solar disk, as seen from the mainland in Norway. The solar eclipse will last around two hours and 15 minutes, reaching maximum eclipse – the point when the moon is closest to the centre of the Sun – a little after 12 o’clock.

The exact times and the extent of the eclipse will vary depending on where you’re observing the eclipse from.

“The moon will slip between the earth and the sun, creating a partial solar eclipse. This is the largest solar eclipse in mainland Norway since 2015,” professor Steinar Thorvaldsen at the University of Tromsø told the news bureau NTB.

New measures aimed at promoting competition in the grocery sector

At 10:15am, Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre will present new measures aimed at improving competition in the grocery industry at Mathallen, Vulkan, Oslo.

In a press release that the Ministry of Trade and Industry shared with The Local on Monday, Industry Minister Vestre pointed out that he is willing to consider all measures that can help consumers get a good selection and better prices.

“We must do this thoroughly, but we must also increase the pace of our work. Therefore, I will present concrete measures that we will continue to work on in the coming time,” Vestre noted.

Prime Minister Støre to address security situation in parliament

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre (AP) will comment on the war in Ukraine and the security policy situation in Norway in the parliament (Storting).

A debate will be proposed immediately after his statements.

New report on the technological development in the Norwegian Armed Forces

The Norwegian Defense Research Institute (FFI) is organizing a seminar to address technological development in the Norwegian Armed Forces.

The FFI’s Research Director, Hanne Bjørk, believes that the Norwegian Armed Forces are not well equipped to adopt new technology and benefit from it.

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Monday

Increased water and sewage bills, COVID-19 concerns fading away, and other news in Norway on Monday.

Published: 24 October 2022 08:07 CEST
Water and sewage bill to increase

The municipal fees for water and sewage will increase significantly in many Norwegian municipalities next year, Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) reports.

In 4 out of 10 municipalities, the fees will increase by more than 20%, a survey by the Norwegian Association of Local and Regional Authorities (KS) shows.

According to industry experts, the fees are being increased due to the high energy prices and interest rate hikes.

Norwegians no longer worried about COVID-19

68 percent of respondents that participated in the Norwegian Corona Monitor survey now state that they are feeling well in relation to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

In the survey, 9 percent said things are going badly, while 23 percent answered “neither good nor bad.”

The proportion of those who say that things are going well is 6 percentage points lower than in the same period last year.

Only one in five Norwegians said they are worried about getting infected. 63 percent are not concerned. The October figures are roughly unchanged compared to September.

Negotiations underway between care workers in private substance abuse care institutions and employers

The negotiations between care workers in rehabilitation and substance abuse care in private institutions and employers are set to start on Monday.

The deadline for reaching a deal is set at midnight. A possible strike could start on Tuesday, and 18 employees could initially go on strike.

Eight boys between the ages of 17 and 19 charged with aggravated robbery in Oslo

Eight boys are said to have beaten and kicked two men in Oslo with – among other things – a metal object. The case is set to be processed in the Oslo District Court.

