Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Partial solar eclipse

On Tuesday, people in Norway will be able to experience the most significant solar eclipse in the last seven years.

The moon will cover up to 64 percent of the solar disk, as seen from the mainland in Norway. The solar eclipse will last around two hours and 15 minutes, reaching maximum eclipse – the point when the moon is closest to the centre of the Sun – a little after 12 o’clock.

The exact times and the extent of the eclipse will vary depending on where you’re observing the eclipse from.

“The moon will slip between the earth and the sun, creating a partial solar eclipse. This is the largest solar eclipse in mainland Norway since 2015,” professor Steinar Thorvaldsen at the University of Tromsø told the news bureau NTB.

New measures aimed at promoting competition in the grocery sector

At 10:15am, Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre will present new measures aimed at improving competition in the grocery industry at Mathallen, Vulkan, Oslo.

In a press release that the Ministry of Trade and Industry shared with The Local on Monday, Industry Minister Vestre pointed out that he is willing to consider all measures that can help consumers get a good selection and better prices.

“We must do this thoroughly, but we must also increase the pace of our work. Therefore, I will present concrete measures that we will continue to work on in the coming time,” Vestre noted.

Prime Minister Støre to address security situation in parliament

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre (AP) will comment on the war in Ukraine and the security policy situation in Norway in the parliament (Storting).

A debate will be proposed immediately after his statements.

New report on the technological development in the Norwegian Armed Forces

The Norwegian Defense Research Institute (FFI) is organizing a seminar to address technological development in the Norwegian Armed Forces.

The FFI’s Research Director, Hanne Bjørk, believes that the Norwegian Armed Forces are not well equipped to adopt new technology and benefit from it.