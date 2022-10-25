Read news from:
How and where can you see the partial solar eclipse in Norway today?

The most significant solar eclipse in the last seven years will appear in the sky over Norway on Tuesday. Here's how to make the most of it.

Published: 25 October 2022 10:48 CEST
Solar eclipse
On Tuesday, people in Norway will be able to experience the most significant solar eclipse in the last seven years. Photo by Nikhil Mitra / Unsplash

Astronomy lovers will be in for a treat on Tuesday, when the moon is expected to cover up to 64 percent of the solar disk, as seen from the mainland in Norway. 

“The moon will slip between the Earth and the Sun on Tuesday, creating a partial solar eclipse. This is the largest solar eclipse in mainland Norway since 2015,” professor Steinar Thorvaldsen at the University of Tromsø told Norwegian news bureau NTB.

The solar eclipse will be visible from mainland Norway between 11am and 1pm. It will reach maximum eclipse around noon.

Visible mainly in the north

“Location will be an important factor. The further north you are, the more of the sun will be covered. This is due to the movement of the moon,” solar researcher Pål Brekke says.

People in the northeast of the country will be best positioned to see the solar eclipse.

“Northern Norway seems to have a good weather forecast,” Thorvaldsen adds.

In Vadsø, as much as 63 percent of the solar disc will be covered. But even there, people will not be able to experience notable darkness.

Protect your eyes

If you want to view the solar eclipse, it is important to protect your eyes.

Solar eclipses can be especially dangerous because the sudden changes in luminosity do not give your eyes a chance to adapt.

“You should never look directly at the sun… You can buy solar eclipse glasses if you want to see the moon slide in front of the sun,” Brekke explained.

The next partial solar eclipse in Norway is scheduled to take place on March 29th, 2025. The last time a total eclipse could be observed in the country was in the summer of 1954.

Total eclipse

The next opportunity to see a total eclipse in Norway will come in 2061 – but only if you’re based in Svalbard.

The next total eclipse visible from mainland Norway will take place in 2097, and it will be visible from the far north of Finnmark, as well as Svalbard.

“If you still want to see a total solar eclipse, you can travel to the USA around April 8th, 2024. There are great opportunities to catch the solar eclipse, which will take place across the country,” Brekke added.

