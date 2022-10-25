Read news from:
BERGEN

Bergen residents told to boil water due to possible contamination 

On Tuesday, Bergen Municipality alerted around 45,000 residents that they needed to boil their water as the supply in certain areas may have been contaminated.

Published: 25 October 2022 10:10 CEST
Bergen
Ditch water may have entered the drinking water due to the break. Photo by Eirik Skarstein / Unsplash

The reason for the alert is a break in the main water pipe in Fyllingsdalen and Fana og Ytrebygda, Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) reports.

Ditch water may have entered the drinking water due to the break. Bergen Municipality stated that around 45,000 people are affected.

“In the Fana area and area towards Ytrebygda, just under 30,000 people are affected, and in Fyllingsdalen, around 13,000 people in the area by Oasen are affected,” the director of Bergen Vann Magnar Sekse said.

All those affected and who are registered as living in the area have received an SMS. However, the municipality hasn’t said when the issue will be resolved or how long residents will have to boil water. 

Residents in other areas of Bergen are not currently affected by the issue and can consume water as usual. Bergen Municipality has said that it will notify residents when it has clarified the situation and determined when the water is safe to drink. 

In addition, the municipality has put together a map showing the affected areas in Fyllingsdalen and Fana og Ytrebygda. Those living in Bergen can read more about signing about for the city’s warning system here

ENERGY

How a new energy tax could impact public spending in Oslo and Bergen 

A new energy tax proposed by the Norwegian government could significantly reduce the public spending powers of the city councils in Oslo and Bergen.

Published: 30 September 2022 11:29 CEST
How a new energy tax could impact public spending in Oslo and Bergen 

Earlier this week, the government unveiled plans for new taxes on fish farming and energy production. The basic interest tax on hydropower will be increased from 37 to 45 per cent if proposals are given the green light by parliament.

“The community needs greater income in the coming years so that we can together protect good welfare for all. After many years of increased inequality, it is absolutely necessary that those who have the most, and in many cases have received significantly more in recent years, contribute more,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said at a press conference. 

Bergen and Oslo may lose out on income as a new energy tax will hit the bottom lines of electricity companies owned by local authorities in Oslo and Bergen. In turn, this may affect the municipal budgets of both cities. 

Power firm Eviny estimates that it will have to pay an extra 2.5 billion kroner in tax in 2022 due to the government’s proposal for a tax increase for farming companies and electricity companies, Bergensavisen reports. Bergen Municipality holds 37.75 percent stake in Eviny. 

“We have no idea the extent of these changes yet, but we must expect the yield to be reduced. The uncertainty is a disturbing element in our budget planning,” Per-Arne Larsen, finance councillor with Bergen Municipality, told Bergenavisen. 

In Oslo, the city council could feel the squeeze of the tax rule even more than in Bergen, as Oslo Municipality owns energy firm Hafslund in full. 

Oslo City Council depends on its energy firm’s income to fund public spending. Finance councillor Einar Wilhelmsen told newspaper Avisa Oslo that if the proposed tax increase goes through, the municipality would need to rip up its budget for 2023 and start over. 

Next week will see the state budget for 2023 announced. Municipalities will be waiting to see how much the government is willing to allocate to local authorities- as this may offset losses from the new energy tax. 

