Bergen residents told to boil water due to possible contamination 

The reason for the alert is a break in the main water pipe in Fyllingsdalen and Fana og Ytrebygda, Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) reports.

Ditch water may have entered the drinking water due to the break. Bergen Municipality stated that around 45,000 people are affected.

“In the Fana area and area towards Ytrebygda, just under 30,000 people are affected, and in Fyllingsdalen, around 13,000 people in the area by Oasen are affected,” the director of Bergen Vann Magnar Sekse said.

All those affected and who are registered as living in the area have received an SMS. However, the municipality hasn’t said when the issue will be resolved or how long residents will have to boil water.

Residents in other areas of Bergen are not currently affected by the issue and can consume water as usual. Bergen Municipality has said that it will notify residents when it has clarified the situation and determined when the water is safe to drink.

In addition, the municipality has put together a map showing the affected areas in Fyllingsdalen and Fana og Ytrebygda. Those living in Bergen can read more about signing about for the city’s warning system here.