When can cities in Norway expect water and sewage bills to go up?
Norway's municipal water and sewage network needs a major overhaul in the next two decades. The estimated cost of the upgrades amounts to 332 billion kroner. Here's how and when it will affect your water and sewage bills.
Published: 24 October 2022 11:07 CEST
Norwegian consumers face a doubling – or even tripling – of water and sewage fees in the next 20 years. Photo by Eirik Skarstein / Unsplash
