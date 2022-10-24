For members
MONEY
Water and sewage price shock expected in many Norwegian municipalities
The municipal fees for water and sewage will increase significantly in many Norwegian municipalities next year, Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) reports.
Published: 24 October 2022 09:07 CEST
Some of Norway’s biggest cities plan to increase water and sewage fees next year. Photo by Taichi Nakamura / Unsplash
For members
MONEY
When can cities in Norway expect water and sewage bills to go up?
Norway's municipal water and sewage network needs a major overhaul in the next two decades. The estimated cost of the upgrades amounts to 332 billion kroner. Here's how and when it will affect your water and sewage bills.
Published: 24 October 2022 11:07 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments