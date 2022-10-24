Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Monday

Water and sewage bill to increase

The municipal fees for water and sewage will increase significantly in many Norwegian municipalities next year, Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) reports.

In 4 out of 10 municipalities, the fees will increase by more than 20%, a survey by the Norwegian Association of Local and Regional Authorities (KS) shows.

According to industry experts, the fees are being increased due to the high energy prices and interest rate hikes.

Norwegians no longer worried about COVID-19

68 percent of respondents that participated in the Norwegian Corona Monitor survey now state that they are feeling well in relation to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

In the survey, 9 percent said things are going badly, while 23 percent answered “neither good nor bad.”

The proportion of those who say that things are going well is 6 percentage points lower than in the same period last year.

Only one in five Norwegians said they are worried about getting infected. 63 percent are not concerned. The October figures are roughly unchanged compared to September.

Negotiations underway between care workers in private substance abuse care institutions and employers

The negotiations between care workers in rehabilitation and substance abuse care in private institutions and employers are set to start on Monday.

The deadline for reaching a deal is set at midnight. A possible strike could start on Tuesday, and 18 employees could initially go on strike.

Eight boys between the ages of 17 and 19 charged with aggravated robbery in Oslo

Eight boys are said to have beaten and kicked two men in Oslo with – among other things – a metal object. The case is set to be processed in the Oslo District Court.