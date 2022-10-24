Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Monday

Increased water and sewage bills, COVID-19 concerns fading away, and other news in Norway on Monday.

Published: 24 October 2022 08:07 CEST
Water tap
According to industry experts, the municipal water and sewage fees are being increased due to the high energy prices and interest rate hikes. Photo by Jos Speetjens / Unsplash

Water and sewage bill to increase

The municipal fees for water and sewage will increase significantly in many Norwegian municipalities next year, Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) reports.

In 4 out of 10 municipalities, the fees will increase by more than 20%, a survey by the Norwegian Association of Local and Regional Authorities (KS) shows.

According to industry experts, the fees are being increased due to the high energy prices and interest rate hikes.

Norwegians no longer worried about COVID-19

68 percent of respondents that participated in the Norwegian Corona Monitor survey now state that they are feeling well in relation to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

In the survey, 9 percent said things are going badly, while 23 percent answered “neither good nor bad.”

The proportion of those who say that things are going well is 6 percentage points lower than in the same period last year.

Only one in five Norwegians said they are worried about getting infected. 63 percent are not concerned. The October figures are roughly unchanged compared to September.

Negotiations underway between care workers in private substance abuse care institutions and employers

The negotiations between care workers in rehabilitation and substance abuse care in private institutions and employers are set to start on Monday.

The deadline for reaching a deal is set at midnight. A possible strike could start on Tuesday, and 18 employees could initially go on strike.

Eight boys between the ages of 17 and 19 charged with aggravated robbery in Oslo

Eight boys are said to have beaten and kicked two men in Oslo with – among other things – a metal object. The case is set to be processed in the Oslo District Court.

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Historic sabotage plans against the Norwegian power grid, the interest rate balancing act to become harder and other news from Norway on Friday. 

Published: 21 October 2022 09:15 CEST
Plans have previously been revealed to knock out parts of the Norwegian power grid

The security service has previously uncovered plans to knock out parts of the power grid, Teknisk Ukeblad writes.

“The power grid is a target for sabotage and misguided actions. The power industry is one of the most valuable things we have,” Vigdis Grønhaug, assistant director of the National Security Authority (NSM), told the publication. 

The National Security Authority said that no recent plots had been uncovered, but sabotage plans had been revealed previously. 

Kristian Markegård, responsible for security in the power supply at NVE (Norway’s water and energy resources directorate), said that the country’s power supply was secure.

“There is not a single switch that takes out our power system, not even parts of it. We have… a good network and good preparedness. We also have manned operations centres that will detect irregularities,” he said. 

The government wants a new mobile warning system in place

Norway’s government wants to implement a new warning system that will send messages and notifications to all mobile phones in the country. 

Currently, the population is warned via a network of warning sirens. There are around 1,250 sirens dotted around Norwegian cities and towns. 

“It will be possible to send a message to all telephones in Norway in a few seconds. It will be a huge upgrade in the ability to quickly reach out to the population about information,” Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said. 

The government expects to implement the system during the year. 

Interest rate balancing act to become more difficult in the future

Balancing interest rates against the economic situation will become more difficult for Norway’s central bank (Norges Bank), its governor Ida Wolden Bache has said. 

“We are now in a situation where we are seeing a turnaround in the economy. We see that the high price increase reduces households’ purchasing power, so they spend less money. We also see that the high price increase reduces companies’ profitability, which can affect their investments,” central bank governor Ida Wolden Bache told E24.

In September, Norges Bank raised the interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 2.25 percent. 

New diversity scheme to be implemented at state-owned firms

The government will implement diversity and equality rules on state-owned firms. 

“So little happens from year to year that we simply have to get a little push on this,” Equality Minister Anette Tretteberstuen told Dagens Næringsliv.

“We have several expectations, which we follow up. And if we see that the companies are not meeting expectations and are not working systematically on this, we will take it up. And if there is still no change, we will take it up again and think about it,” Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre said. 

