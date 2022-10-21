For members
What you need to know about having a heat pump installed in Norway
Have you considered investing in a heat pump due to soaring energy prices? You're not alone. However, there are a few things you should know about having one installed.
Published: 21 October 2022 11:17 CEST
Here's everything you need to know about having a heat pump installed. pictured is an outdoors unit. Photo by Carlos Lindner on Unsplash
Could a heat pump be a cheap alternative for keeping your home warm in Norway?
Soaring energy prices in Norway have consumers rushing for cheaper alternatives to keep their homes warm this winter. The Local spoke to the experts about whether a heat pump could help you save cash.
Published: 20 October 2022 15:19 CEST
