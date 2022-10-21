What you need to know about having a heat pump installed in Norway

The ongoing energy price crisis in Norway has many looking for cheaper heating alternatives to keep their homes warm this winter.

One solution growing in popularity is heat pumps. Heat pumps transfer thermal energy from outside to inside to heat homes and is typically much more energy efficient than traditional electric heating methods.

Despite the significant outlay (15,000-30,000 kroner), heat pumps offer a long-term solution that can help you cut down your energy consumption and electricity bills.

Before placing an order, you should know a few things- namely, which type of pump you will opt for.

“There are different types of heat pumps: Those for buildings with hydronic/waterborne heating systems, either ground source heat pumps or air-to-water-heat pumps or air-to-air-heat pumps for buildings with direct electric heating with electric radiators.

Since most buildings and houses in Norway do not have hydronic heating systems, air-to-air-heat-pumps are the most common heat pump type in dwellings,” Rolf Iver Mytting Hagemoen from the Norwegian Heat Pump Association (Norsk Varmepumpeforening) explained to The Local.

To decide which type of pump will be suited to your property, it may be worth speaking to a few installers for their advice.

“Before purchasing a heat pump, you need to know what type of heat pump is suitable for your house and where you want to place the indoor and outdoor unit. We recommend you contact two to three experienced installers that can recommend what type of heat pump you may choose,” Hagemoen said.

It may seem obvious, but when selecting a heat pump, it’s crucial to ensure that you pick one suited to Nordic conditions.

“Before you purchase and install a heat pump, ensure it is a model for the Nordic climate. They are tested for cold conditions – 25 degrees Celsius or below,” Hagemoen explained.

If you belong to a housing association (borettslag) or live in an apartment block, you may also need to check whether you can actually have one installed or not.

“You should always contact the board in your borettslag since there might be rules or restrictions,” Hagemoen said, before adding: “In apartments, there may be restrictions, or it might not be possible/allowed to install a heat pump on the facade. In larger buildings, it is common to have larger heat pumps that heat tap water and heating for all the apartments if they have hydronic heating with radiators or underfloor heating.”

Where you place the heat pump is also essential, as the noise generated may upset neighbours.

“In detached houses (rekkehus), heat pumps can normally be installed, but you should always consider where you install the heat pump to avoid complaints from neighbours because of sound/noise from the heat pump, especially if installed too close to the neighbour’s bedroom,” Hagemoen told the Local.

Most heat pumps come with information on how many decibels of sound they will create. Those concerned about sound should choose a pump with the lowest possible noise rating. Generally, heat pumps make more noise when it is cold. Given how cold Norwegian winters can be, it’s worth researching the pump’s noise when it is running at full output.

As well as sound, heat pumps also create lots of vibration. For this reason, heat pumps can’t be placed on wooden walls. If you live in a property with wooden walls, you will need to install a stand for the pump or mount it to the foundation wall. The stand should also have vibration dampers.

When choosing where the interior of an air-to-air heat pump should be placed, it’s worth putting it in a room where you spend most of your time. Additionally, open-plan homes get more significant returns than other properties.

And finally, only a qualified professional can install or uninstall a heat pump in Norway. Only installers and firms with an f-gas certificate will be allowed to install one. You can find a list of certified installers here. Once installed, you can expect a heat pump to last between 12-15 years.