TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Historic sabotage plans against the Norwegian power grid, the interest rate balancing act to become harder and other news from Norway on Friday. 

Published: 21 October 2022 09:15 CEST
Pictured are power pylons.
Find out what's going on in Norway on Friday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured are power pylons. Photo by Fré Sonneveld on Unsplash

Plans have previously been revealed to knock out parts of the Norwegian power grid

The security service has previously uncovered plans to knock out parts of the power grid, Teknisk Ukeblad writes.

“The power grid is a target for sabotage and misguided actions. The power industry is one of the most valuable things we have,” Vigdis Grønhaug, assistant director of the National Security Authority (NSM), told the publication. 

The National Security Authority said that no recent plots had been uncovered, but sabotage plans had been revealed previously. 

Kristian Markegård, responsible for security in the power supply at NVE (Norway’s water and energy resources directorate), said that the country’s power supply was secure.

“There is not a single switch that takes out our power system, not even parts of it. We have… a good network and good preparedness. We also have manned operations centres that will detect irregularities,” he said. 

The government wants a new mobile warning system in place

Norway’s government wants to implement a new warning system that will send messages and notifications to all mobile phones in the country. 

Currently, the population is warned via a network of warning sirens. There are around 1,250 sirens dotted around Norwegian cities and towns. 

“It will be possible to send a message to all telephones in Norway in a few seconds. It will be a huge upgrade in the ability to quickly reach out to the population about information,” Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said. 

The government expects to implement the system during the year. 

Interest rate balancing act to become more difficult in the future

Balancing interest rates against the economic situation will become more difficult for Norway’s central bank (Norges Bank), its governor Ida Wolden Bache has said. 

“We are now in a situation where we are seeing a turnaround in the economy. We see that the high price increase reduces households’ purchasing power, so they spend less money. We also see that the high price increase reduces companies’ profitability, which can affect their investments,” central bank governor Ida Wolden Bache told E24.

In September, Norges Bank raised the interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 2.25 percent. 

New diversity scheme to be implemented at state-owned firms

The government will implement diversity and equality rules on state-owned firms. 

“So little happens from year to year that we simply have to get a little push on this,” Equality Minister Anette Tretteberstuen told Dagens Næringsliv.

“We have several expectations, which we follow up. And if we see that the companies are not meeting expectations and are not working systematically on this, we will take it up. And if there is still no change, we will take it up again and think about it,” Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre said. 

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Health chiefs fear a flu epidemic this year, the Ministry of Transport seeks a drone ban and other news from Norway on Thursday. 

Published: 20 October 2022 09:19 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health expects a flu epidemic this winter 

Are Stuwitz Berg, director of infection control and vaccination at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH), has said that the flu season is yet to get underway but that he is concerned about the winter ahead. 

“But we are particularly concerned about the flu situation, which we have seen little of in the last two or three seasons. We are perhaps most worried about the children, because we may get a type of flu virus this year that young children have not encountered. Then they can get extra sick,” he told broadcaster TV 2

Norway’s Ministry of Transport is asking for a drone ban

The Transport Ministry is asking the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority to investigate a potential drone ban following several arrests involving unmanned aircraft. 

Among the measures considered is a national ban and a ban near important infrastructure, the newspaper Bergens Tidende reports. 

Over the past week, seven Russian citizens have been arrested for using or possessing a drone or being found with photography equipment in areas where a general photo ban prohibits the public from taking pictures. 

Russian citizens are prohibited from using drones under sanctions introduced earlier this year. 

Norway arrests Rwanda genocide suspect

 Police in Norway said Wednesday they had arrested a man sought by Rwanda for a suspected role in the country’s genocide.

A man aged in his forties was detained pending the outcome of an extradition request filed by Rwanda, the Norwegian criminal police, or Kripos, said in a statement. The identity of the suspect was not given.

The Kripos said it had carried out a preliminary investigation before making the arrest, and the decision on whether to extradite the individual would be a matter for a judge.

In 1994, an estimated 800,000 Rwandan Tutsis and moderate Hutus died in 100 days of slaughter triggered by the assassination of the country’s president, Juvenal Habyarimana.

Kindergarten strike stepped up 

The Fagforbundet, Uddanningsforbundet, and Delta trade unions have opted to take around 1,000 more private kindergarten staff on strike, joining the 1,000 who began industrial action on Monday. 

The labour dispute involves the trade unions and the National Association of Private Kindergartens (PBL) employer organization, which organizes 2,066 of the country’s 2,881 private kindergartens and employs over 36,000 workers.

The dispute which triggered the strike is primarily about pensions, as employees believe that the PBL is shirking its pension responsibilities – mainly a transition to the joint scheme for agreed pensions (AFP) from next year.

The strike will be stepped up in Bodø, Trondheim, Bømlo, Ålesund, Kristiansand, Stavanger, Sandnes, Bergen, Oslo, Bærum, Ullensaker, Eidsvoll, Skien, and Halden.

