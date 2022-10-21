Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Plans have previously been revealed to knock out parts of the Norwegian power grid

The security service has previously uncovered plans to knock out parts of the power grid, Teknisk Ukeblad writes.

“The power grid is a target for sabotage and misguided actions. The power industry is one of the most valuable things we have,” Vigdis Grønhaug, assistant director of the National Security Authority (NSM), told the publication.

The National Security Authority said that no recent plots had been uncovered, but sabotage plans had been revealed previously.

Kristian Markegård, responsible for security in the power supply at NVE (Norway’s water and energy resources directorate), said that the country’s power supply was secure.

“There is not a single switch that takes out our power system, not even parts of it. We have… a good network and good preparedness. We also have manned operations centres that will detect irregularities,” he said.

The government wants a new mobile warning system in place

Norway’s government wants to implement a new warning system that will send messages and notifications to all mobile phones in the country.

Currently, the population is warned via a network of warning sirens. There are around 1,250 sirens dotted around Norwegian cities and towns.

“It will be possible to send a message to all telephones in Norway in a few seconds. It will be a huge upgrade in the ability to quickly reach out to the population about information,” Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said.

The government expects to implement the system during the year.

Interest rate balancing act to become more difficult in the future

Balancing interest rates against the economic situation will become more difficult for Norway’s central bank (Norges Bank), its governor Ida Wolden Bache has said.

“We are now in a situation where we are seeing a turnaround in the economy. We see that the high price increase reduces households’ purchasing power, so they spend less money. We also see that the high price increase reduces companies’ profitability, which can affect their investments,” central bank governor Ida Wolden Bache told E24.

In September, Norges Bank raised the interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 2.25 percent.

New diversity scheme to be implemented at state-owned firms

The government will implement diversity and equality rules on state-owned firms.

“So little happens from year to year that we simply have to get a little push on this,” Equality Minister Anette Tretteberstuen told Dagens Næringsliv.

“We have several expectations, which we follow up. And if we see that the companies are not meeting expectations and are not working systematically on this, we will take it up. And if there is still no change, we will take it up again and think about it,” Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre said.