ENERGY

‘Outrageous bills’: How readers are coping with high energy prices in Norway

Energy bills in Norway are set to soar this winter. We asked readers how they were coping and how they've changed their habits to try and save money.

Published: 21 October 2022 13:30 CEST
Pictured is a thermostat.
Readers of The Local Norway have shared with us how energy prices have led to them changing their habits. Pictured is a thermostat. Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

Energy prices in Norway have soared over the past year. Prices are high because of low-reservoir filling levels (Norway is dependent on hydroelectric power), the war in Ukraine and soaring gas prices.

As a result, energy bills have also skyrocketed, despite a government subsidy scheme which sees the state pick up 90 percent of the bill when market prices rise above 70 øre kWh.

Even with the support, readers are finding current energy prices incredibly difficult. Just under 80 percent of those who responded to a survey by The Local said they were finding it “very hard” or “fairly” hard, while 11 percent said the situation was about the same as a year ago.

One reader told The Local that current prices left them and their partner fearing whether they would be able to pay their next bill.

“It’s only my husband and me in the house, and the bill for last month was outrageous. We are now turning off heating, only using an oven (to cook), turning off fish tanks all day, and only having five-minute showers, as anything over that costs 60 kroner. It’s now cheaper to have a bath, we now only bathe if needed and use the washing machine twice a week, and in (the) early hours, so electricity is cheaper. Between 6-8pm, when it’s the most expensive, we don’t turn on any large appliances that drain power in the hope that we can pay the bill for next month,” Sarah Louise wrote.

In contrast, just 11 percent said that the situation wasn’t that hard. Those that said that prices were similar to last year or not that hard to cope with were more often living in areas of the country where prices are the lowest, such as central Norway.

Prices in the north and central Norway are typically much lower than elsewhere as those parts of the country have a surplus, meaning more energy is produced than is needed.

Just under 90 percent of those who responded to our survey said that they had changed their habits to reduce their energy bills.

Vivianne, who lives in Larvik, shared a raft of habits she had changed to reduce energy bills.

“(Using the) heating less, turning the lights (off) as soon as I don’t need them, using the oven to cook several things (at once), charging (the) phone, tablet etc. at night, turning off the TV and unpluging electronics I’m not using. (I) go for a walk when I feel cold, once back inside it feels warmer. (I am) going to bed earlier to warm up the bed, wearing more layers inside and (have) more blankets in bed, she wrote.

Another reader, from Oslo, said that they had tried making consuming more energy when prices are lower a habit.

“Use electricity when it’s cheap and trying to distribute the usage more in off-peak hours,” they wrote.

That reader isn’t alone in managing their energy usage around price fluctuations. Last month, energy firms noticed a change in customers’ habits to adapt to energy prices. Electricity prices in Norway fluctuate throughout the day, typically peaking when more people use the grid and falling when less power is being used.

One reader from India living in Stavanger told us that they’re trying to save power-intensive tasks, like cooking and laundry, until after 9pm and trying to use less power overall.

Planning their energy usage around dips in energy price was the most common answer we received from readers who’d told us they’d changed their consumption habits. Planning laundry around price dips was the most mentioned example of this among readers. 

Another common change that readers implemented to try and keep their energy bills to a minimum included turning down the heating indoors, centrally, as well as for underfloor heating.

Given that people are lowering temperatures to try and save money on energy, some are also turning to alternative heating sources to keep their homes warm. The Local has previously spoken to experts in both the fireplace and heat pump markets who have said they have seen a huge increase in demand from people looking for alternative ways to stay warm this winter.

ENERGY

What you need to know about having a heat pump installed in Norway

Have you considered investing in a heat pump due to soaring energy prices? You're not alone. However, there are a few things you should know about having one installed. 

Published: 21 October 2022 11:17 CEST
What you need to know about having a heat pump installed in Norway

The ongoing energy price crisis in Norway has many looking for cheaper heating alternatives to keep their homes warm this winter. 

One solution growing in popularity is heat pumps. Heat pumps transfer thermal energy from outside to inside to heat homes and is typically much more energy efficient than traditional electric heating methods. 

Despite the significant outlay (15,000-30,000 kroner), heat pumps offer a long-term solution that can help you cut down your energy consumption and electricity bills. 

Before placing an order, you should know a few things- namely, which type of pump you will opt for. 

“There are different types of heat pumps: Those for buildings with hydronic/waterborne heating systems, either ground source heat pumps or air-to-water-heat pumps or air-to-air-heat pumps for buildings with direct electric heating with electric radiators.

Since most buildings and houses in Norway do not have hydronic heating systems, air-to-air-heat-pumps are the most common heat pump type in dwellings,” Rolf Iver Mytting Hagemoen from the Norwegian Heat Pump Association (Norsk Varmepumpeforening) explained to The Local.

To decide which type of pump will be suited to your property, it may be worth speaking to a few installers for their advice. 

“Before purchasing a heat pump, you need to know what type of heat pump is suitable for your house and where you want to place the indoor and outdoor unit. We recommend you contact two to three experienced installers that can recommend what type of heat pump you may choose,” Hagemoen said. 

It may seem obvious, but when selecting a heat pump, it’s crucial to ensure that you pick one suited to Nordic conditions. 

“Before you purchase and install a heat pump, ensure it is a model for the Nordic climate. They are tested for cold conditions – 25 degrees Celsius or below,” Hagemoen explained. 

If you belong to a housing association (borettslag) or live in an apartment block, you may also need to check whether you can actually have one installed or not.

“You should always contact the board in your borettslag since there might be rules or restrictions,” Hagemoen said, before adding: “In apartments, there may be restrictions, or it might not be possible/allowed to install a heat pump on the facade. In larger buildings, it is common to have larger heat pumps that heat tap water and heating for all the apartments if they have hydronic heating with radiators or underfloor heating.”

Where you place the heat pump is also essential, as the noise generated may upset neighbours. 

“In detached houses (rekkehus), heat pumps can normally be installed, but you should always consider where you install the heat pump to avoid complaints from neighbours because of sound/noise from the heat pump, especially if installed too close to the neighbour’s bedroom,” Hagemoen told the Local. 

Most heat pumps come with information on how many decibels of sound they will create. Those concerned about sound should choose a pump with the lowest possible noise rating. Generally, heat pumps make more noise when it is cold. Given how cold Norwegian winters can be, it’s worth researching the pump’s noise when it is running at full output. 

As well as sound, heat pumps also create lots of vibration. For this reason, heat pumps can’t be placed on wooden walls. If you live in a property with wooden walls, you will need to install a stand for the pump or mount it to the foundation wall. The stand should also have vibration dampers. 

When choosing where the interior of an air-to-air heat pump should be placed, it’s worth putting it in a room where you spend most of your time. Additionally, open-plan homes get more significant returns than other properties. 

And finally, only a qualified professional can install or uninstall a heat pump in Norway. Only installers and firms with an f-gas certificate will be allowed to install one. You can find a list of certified installers here. Once installed, you can expect a heat pump to last between 12-15 years. 

