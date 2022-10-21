For members
ENERGY
‘Outrageous bills’: How readers are coping with high energy prices in Norway
Energy bills in Norway are set to soar this winter. We asked readers how they were coping and how they've changed their habits to try and save money.
Published: 21 October 2022 13:30 CEST
Readers of The Local Norway have shared with us how energy prices have led to them changing their habits. Pictured is a thermostat. Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash
For members
ENERGY
What you need to know about having a heat pump installed in Norway
Have you considered investing in a heat pump due to soaring energy prices? You're not alone. However, there are a few things you should know about having one installed.
Published: 21 October 2022 11:17 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments